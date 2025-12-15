What wisdom is Rebel Wilson passing to Hailee Steinfeld? 'Pitch Perfect' star details her advice

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actors Rebel Wilson (L) and Hailee Steinfeld perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson had some parenting advice to share with her Pitch Perfect 2 co-star Hailee Steinfeld after she shared her baby news. Wilson is currently expecting her second baby with her wife, and Steinfeld recently announced that she's expecting her first baby with Josh Allen.

Shortly after Steinfeld's baby news on December 12, People caught up with Wilson at the Cirque Du Soleil LUDÕ in Mexico on the same day. Rebel Wilson shared some words of wisdom for Hailee Steinfeld based on her and her wife Ramona Agruma's experience with their first kid.

She reckons that Steinfeld will be a working mom because she "got an amazing career as an actress." That, for Wilson, can be "really, really tricky." One thing that helped her and Agruma was bringing in a "great baby nanny" when they had their first baby. She said:

"When Ro was first born, 'cause when you're a new parent, you don't even know anything about feeding and sleep schedules and anything. So to bring in a professional just at the start is a really good thing."

Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld worked together in the Pitch Perfect sequel. Wilson was among the returning cast members, Fat Amy, while Steinfeld was a new addition for the second movie. She plays the newcomer Emily Junk.

Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, recently shared their baby no.2 news

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are expanding their family of three into a family of four. The couple revealed their baby news on December 8 in a joint Instagram post. They shared a video set to Olivia Dean's So Easy (To Fall In Love).

In it is a series of snapshots of their growing family, from their first baby to another positive pregnancy test before Agruma shows off her growing baby bump. Agruma captioned the post:

"The happiest news in our family it will be 4 of us soon!"

The rest of her caption also subtly reveals their second baby's gender. They wrote, "Baby number 2 is on her way."

Their pregnancy news came after the couple welcomed their first daughter in 2022 via surrogate. It's also a dream come true for Rebel Wilson who told E! News back in 2023 that she would like to have another child. She said:

"I would like to have another child, it's just like, well, is that possible? I would have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes. I would like to have more children."

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma first made their relationship public in June 2022. They got married twice in 2024.

They had their first wedding in Sardinia and another smaller, legal ceremony in Sydney a few months later. Their daughter Royce was reportedly a flower girl in their first wedding.

Rebel Wilson stars in Pitch Perfect movies, Bridesmaids, The Deb, Senior Year, and most recently in Tinsel Town.