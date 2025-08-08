Did Rebel Wilson get a legal notice from Charlotte MacInnes? The Deb star Charlotte MacInnes accuses the actress of defamation

Rebel Wilson at the 2024 AACTA Awards (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI)

Actress Rebel Wilson has been served with a legal notice accusing her of fabricating s*xual misconduct allegations by Charlotte MacInnes. This marks another dispute added to Wilson's directorial debut, The Deb, which stars MacInnes in the lead.

Citing the lawsuit filed by MacInnes on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Entertainment Weekly reported that MacInnes has allegedly accused the Australian star of defaming her in a series of Instagram posts between September 2024 and July 2025.

Per MacInnes, the messages suggested she was a victim of s*xual misconduct at the hand of The Deb producer Amanda Ghost. Further, when the actress repeatedly denied the claims, Wilson subsequently "changed her story," alleging that MacInnes refuted the claims to maintain a professional relationship with Ghost.

It is worth noting that Charlotte recently finalized a record deal and has been cast in a lead role in Ghost's production of Gatsby.

More about the legal trouble surrounding Rebel Wilson's The Deb

Per Charlotte MacInnes, in a July 2024 Instagram video, Rebel Wilson alleged the lead actress in her film had been "s*xually harassed" while filming. She further claimed that MacInnes had privately complained to her about the same.

Citing the legal document, the Guardian relayed that Wilson claimed a producer asked Charlotte to "stay in the same apartment as them" and even asked her to "have a bath and shower" together. Finding it unacceptable, Wilson alleged she thus reported it. However, in a separate story, Rebel Wilson claimed MacInnes went back on her word after the producer employed the actress.

In her legal document, MacInnes denied ever making such claims to Wilson, going on to call them "false and seriously defamatory."

In a separate post, Rebel Wilson reportedly shared a picture of MacInnes performing on Len Blavatnik’s luxury yacht in Cannes, with the comment accusing the actress of "singing a song from a movie" that "never got released." Per the notice, Wilson allegedly continued:

"(The movie will not be release) because of (MacInnes') lies and support for the people blocking the film’s release. So glad you got your record deal Charlotte at the expense of the 300 people who worked on The Deb and really wanna see it released."

Per Charlotte MacInnes' Concerns Notice, the actress suffered "serious harm to reputation" at the hands of Rebel Wilson, adding:

"Publicly disclosing our client's name as an alleged victim of sexual harassment, without her consent, and then accusing her of lying about it as justification for identifying her" was "improper, unjustified, and lacking in bona fides."

Wilson has 28 days to correct her statements or offer an apology before MacInnes will take legal action.

MacInnes' move comes amidst the legal dispute between the Pitch Perfect star and her film's producers over its release. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress accused them of sabotaging its release. In response, the producers filed a defamation lawsuit, alleging she "absconded" from the sets for months at a time, behaved "unprofessionally" with the cast and crew, and frequently made "unauthorized and improper disclosures" about the movie.

Rebel Wilson, for her part, went on to file a countersuit accusing the producers of "s*xual misconduct," "bullying," and "theft during production." Notably, in the filing she alleged Ghost "s*xually harassed" the film's lead actress, causing her to reportedly "suffer a breakdown."

It is worth noting that, last month, AI Films (one of the production companies behind The Deb) sued Wilson for making defamatory comments about them, according to the Guardian.

The Deb is an Australian musical based on a play of the same name. It stars Natalie Abbott and Charlotte MacInnes in the lead.

Rebel Wilson has not publicly commented on the development.