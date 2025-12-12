General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 15 to 19, 2025

Drew Cain (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital is moving toward a stressed and eventful week as past resurfaces, leading to difficult decisions and legal trouble. Michael is put into an awkward spot when he runs directly into Drew and Willow, while Carly’s already difficult connection with Nina becomes cold once more, threatening to change who is working with whom and bring back painful problems all over the city.

At the same moment, uncertainties continue to exist about Valentin and where his real support is focused.

Chase takes strong steps that cause two individuals to be arrested, and several people living in town discover they are at points where their feelings must change.

With admissions of guilt, final demands, cautions, and arrests all happening, the week of December 15 to 19, 2025 provides intense dramatic events that could leave permanent results on many different lives.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025: Words of reassurance

Valentin gets involved to provide comforting words, but it’s easy to see his real reasons may be more complex than they look on the outside.

Brennan and Josslyn put their thoughts together and talk about their ideas carefully, suggesting that they might be creating a strategy that could influence more people than just the two of them.

Dante speaks honestly to Nathan, finally sharing concerns that have been bothering him greatly. Sonny and Ric have a meeting with Justine to talk about a sensitive and important subject, while Emma looks for guidance as she struggles.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025: Lines in the sand

Michael has a tense and uncomfortable run-in with Drew and Willow, setting up a bigger conflict driven by lingering mistrust and unresolved feelings.

Nina calls in a favor, making it clear she’s bracing herself for whatever consequences may follow.

Rocco delivers an ultimatum to Dante, pushing him to make a difficult choice between two important priorities. Charlotte makes a confession that could change how others see her, while an unseen listener overhears something important that could quickly turn explosive.

Wednesday, December 17, 2025: Cold fronts

Carly and Nina come face-to-face in a cold and tense encounter that makes it clear their uneasy truce could fall apart at any moment. Isaiah presents Portia with an attractive offer that may push her to cross ethical lines.

Lulu lets her anger spill out, no longer willing to hold back her true feelings.

Britt is left disappointed and begins to wonder if she expected too much, while Michael speaks up to defend himself as criticism and suspicion continue to grow around him.

Thursday, December 18, 2025: Shifting allegiances

Anna receives a new lead that could send an ongoing investigation in a surprising and unexpected direction. Brennan opens up to Carly and shares his thoughts with her, showing a level of trust that could complicate things later on.

Nathan stands by Lulu and supports her, giving her the reassurance she badly needs. Jason seeks out Josslyn to talk about an urgent concern, while Nina ends up in the hot seat and is forced to answer some very uncomfortable questions.

Friday, December 19, 2025: Consequences

Chase surprises the whole city of Port Charles by taking two people into custody, affecting several families and current plot lines. Valentin and Carly have a major disagreement about an important subject, making it very clear just how different their views are.

Jason gives a serious message of caution, showing that he’s prepared to intervene and take charge if it becomes absolutely needed.

Josslyn makes a final choice about what she will do in the future, while Isaiah firmly supports Portia as she copes with more and more stress.

As the week reaches its conclusion, General Hospital mixes strong emotional arguments with legal consequences, leaving several individuals to deal with outcomes that will not be easy to undo.

With stressed feelings growing and hidden facts nearly exposed, Port Charles seems headed for even more confusion as the story moves into its subsequent part.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.