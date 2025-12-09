General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 9 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Brook Lynn, Willow and Michael of General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

Multiple twists add to complicated storylines on General Hospital’s upcoming plot. While Valentin’s escape has Port Charles in a frenzy, Sidwell’s moves have cornered Sonny and Laura. Meanwhile, Willow’s court hearing is scheduled, which will have her worrying while Michael tries to upend her custody plans. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn will try to mediate Gio and Dante’s truce on the long-running ABC soap.

The past weeks on General Hospital played out Dalton’s death as Sidwell shot him in front of Britt and hid the body in Laura’s car. A shocked Laura called Sonny for help and Jason cleaned up the mess after disposing of the body. However, Sidwell had photos of Laura and Sonny with Dalton’s dead body and blackmailed them for Sonny’s piers.

Thanksgiving in Port Charles saw Willow marrying Drew while Nathan zeroed in on Curtis as a suspect in Drew’s shootout. The GH viewers were given the back story on Curtis’s whereabouts on the shootout night as he remembered employing Selina Wu to kill Drew. However, he lied to Nathan but seemed to open up to Jordan.

Friday, December 5, 2025, saw Valentin escape during a prison transfer and arrive at Carly’s place. While Brennan emphasized WSB and PCPD collaboration to look for Valentin, Carly offered her shed for the fugitive to hide.

General Hospital: Willow will have some trial worries

Recently, Willow married Drew in the hopes of having the case against her as Drew’s shooter dropped while landing the custody of her children. Drew assured her that he arranged for things and everything would fall in place. Meanwhile, Nathan wanted to investigate Curtis as a suspect again.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will see Willow’s case going to trial with multiple twists and possibilities in store. On one hand, the cops may have some evidence against Curtis to weaken Willow’s case. Alternatively, Alexis may present other suspects such as Portia. Moreover, fans may remember that Alexis’s alibi is false as well. Whether the cops come up with more evidence in the case remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Michael will do everything in his power to keep the children with himself. As such, he may make sneaky plans to ensure Willow loses the custody battle. While Willow is married to Drew to present a stable family for her kids’ custody, Michael is romantically connected to Jacinda, who is also his alibi for the shootout night. This is likely to complicate the custody battle further.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn tries to douse fires

Brook Lynn recently bonded with her biological son after her father had a heart attack. This has given her hope and improved her relationship with Gio. However, at the same time, Dante accused Gio of being a bad influence on Rocco, spoiling any chance of bonding with his eldest son.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Brook Lynn will try to push for a Dante-Gio truce. She may think this peace must come before the upcoming Christmas celebrations. However, she may find that Gio is willing to forgive and patch up with his biological father, but Dante continues to block it by being judgmental and harsh. This may leave Brook Lynn frustrated.

Elsewhere, BLQ warned Chase to stay away from being too involved with Willow’s case. However, her husband has been helping the latter on the sly. With Willow’s case scheduled to hit the court soon, BLQ will find Chase worked up to help his former girlfriend.

General Hospital: Anna, Nathan and other PCPD surprises

As GH fans already know, Commissioner Anna went missing a few weeks ago as she was kidnapped. Meanwhile, Dante was positioned as the acting Commissioner, and he appointed Nathan into the department. Nathan helped Rocco bail out of juvenile prison while re-focusing on Curtis as a suspect in Drew’s shootout.

However, Nathan’s return to town and amnesiac seven years remain a mystery, making his character suspicious. Moreover, he is slated to discover something soon. That may be connected to Valentin, Sidwell or Anna.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will give viewers a peep into Anna’s predicament as spoilers show her captor entering the room where she is held. While her assailant is as yet unknown, it may be the WSB that wants her away from Britt’s experiments. Alternatively, it may be someone connected to Faison since Anna knew the criminal well. Whether she is further victimized or she manages to free herself remains to be seen.

Other story arcs in the coming weeks involve Portia’s predicament as Nina finds out about her affair and Kai’s decision to side with Drew only to help Trina save her parents in the shootout case. Moreover, Sonny will work out some plan to defuse Sidwell.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Willow’s courtroom drama and Anna’s situation in upcoming episodes.