The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from December 15 to 19, 2025

Katie (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The next few days on The Bold and the Beautiful guarantee major dramatic events, surprising reappearances, and stressed fashion competitions.

From Monday, December 15, through Friday, December 19, viewers can look forward to Thomas making a confident return that creates disorder in Hope For the Future and the people nearby.

His return puts Deke’s position at risk, starting a conflict between past relationships and job goals. At the same time, a second huge unexpected event becomes known as Bill catches Katie by surprise with a fashion company that is completely hers.

This unforeseen present promises to shake up the Los Angeles clothing world, making new partnerships and disagreements.

With fresh chances ahead, people like Will, Deke, and Eric might find themselves handling unexpected difficulties in love, being faithful, and wanting to achieve creative goals.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, December 15: Thomas returns with a vengeance

Thomas makes a noticeable comeback, and Hope is undecided about working alongside the person she used to date.

Steffy strongly states that profit is the most important thing, leaving Deke in a situation where he is unsure about his future.

The stress increases as Thomas starts making his influence known at Hope For the Future, creating uncertainties and worry among the design group.

Tuesday, December 16: Deke’s dilemma

Deke works hard to show his importance while Thomas takes back his power at Hope For the Future. Hope tries to speak up for Deke, but Steffy’s unemotional business style does not allow for finding a middle ground.

As Thomas moves ahead quickly with his artistic ideas, Deke starts to understand that his job security at the company might be in danger.

Wednesday, December 17: Katie’s big surprise

Bill reveals a magnificent present for Katie, a fashion line that is completely hers. Feeling overcome but happy, Katie begins arranging the opening and thinks about which skilled people to hire.

This signals the start of a likely competition in the clothing industry that could set her against Hope For the Future and change the partnerships in the Los Angeles fashion community.

Thursday, December 18: Fashion wars begin

Katie’s new fashion business officially begins operating, drawing the focus of people in the industry and immediately starting a competition with Hope For the Future.

Will, Deke, and Eric spend time thinking deeply about the positions they will take in this exciting new project.

At the same time, Hope manages her difficult and unsure connection with Thomas, seriously asking herself if mistakes from the past will put her future career goals at risk of being ruined or harmed in some way.

The launch of this rival company suggests many changes are coming to the Los Angeles fashion scene.

Friday, December 19: New alliances and old rivalries

As the week comes to its conclusion, the fierce fashion industry battles increase, and new working partnerships begin to take shape.

Katie searches carefully for the best possible group of people for her brand new business effort, while Hope struggles hard to find the right balance between Thomas’s strong influence and her own ability to make smart choices at work.

Stress from both private and professional life runs into each other, getting everything ready for major dramatic arguments and face-offs in the weeks that are yet to come.

The stakes are getting much higher for everyone involved in the Los Angeles design world.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

