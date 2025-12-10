The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: LOPE wedding continues, Taylor vs. Sheila, and Ridge expresses gratitude to Eric

Sheila (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 11, 2025, promise a day full of love, drama, and emotional moments. In this episode, Hope and Liam’s wedding day takes center stage, bringing family and friends together at the Spencer Estate. As the ceremony goes on, feelings run high, and small tensions quietly bubble beneath the surface.

Viewers can also expect important personal conversations that could change relationships. Taylor gives Sheila a firm but necessary message, Ridge opens up to Eric about how much he owes him, and Bill and Brooke share touching words of support.

With all this happening, the wedding day turns into an emotional mix of happiness, surprises, and family drama for everyone involved.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on December 11, 2025

Wedding day continues at the Spencer estate

Hope finally walks slowly to the front, creating a happy and important event in her long shared path with Liam. The guests are all sitting down, and excitement fills the surroundings as everyone waits for the official start of the ceremony.

Beth is in charge of the wedding, bringing a soft and heartfelt feeling while the couple gets ready to exchange their vows and rings.

Bill, Liam’s father, and Brooke, Hope’s mother, each give heartfelt speeches, celebrating the couple’s happiness.

Their words show the value of family backing and express the happiness of seeing their children united in the end. The ceremony is full of touching moments, making it very clear why this day has been so greatly looked forward to by both the Forrester and Spencer families.

Taylor draws a firm boundary with Sheila

Taylor talks to Sheila about their relationship and makes it clear that they cannot be friends because Taylor is Deacon’s therapist. In earlier scenes, Sheila had wanted to be part of the wedding and even thought about showing up uninvited.

Taylor manages to stop any disruptions, but the conversation highlights the tension between them.

Sheila has a hard time accepting this boundary, and her continued wish to be accepted by the family keeps causing drama.

While most people are enjoying the happy wedding day, the interaction between Taylor and Sheila adds a layer of unresolved conflict that could continue to develop in future episodes.

Ridge opens up to Eric

Ridge uses a real and touching moment to say clearly to Eric that everything he has achieved is due to the wisdom he gained from his father. In previous parts of the show, Ridge had created strain by strongly demanding that Eric stop working, which made people doubt what he really wanted.

In this episode, Ridge promises Eric that his choices come from deep affection and worry for his father’s physical condition and good health. Eric pays close attention as Ridge expresses his thankfulness and high respect, demonstrating the powerful connection between father and son.

The conversation is full of feeling and shows clearly how family dedication and love continue to direct the Forrester household, even when arguments happen.

The wedding also unites relatives and close friends, including Hope’s brother Deke, her aunts Katie and Donna, and Liam’s brother Will.

Their being present demonstrates how vital family backing is during significant life occasions. The combination of talks, emotional responses, and sincere moments makes the ceremony both touching and easy to recall.

Each character’s involvement makes the stories richer, while small bits of tension suggest potential fights and trouble that might show up in future episodes.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.