Little Disasters season 1: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Jo Joyner, Diane Kruger, Shelley Conn and Emily Taaffe attend the "Little Disasters" UK Premiere at The Charlotte Street Hotel on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The arrival of Little Disasters season 1 brings a new psychological thriller to Paramount+, adapted from Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel and shaped for television by creator Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke. Directed across all six episodes by Eva Sigurðardóttir, the series examines the tensions, expectations, and emotional fractures that can shape modern motherhood.

What begins as a story about four women bonded by due dates evolves into a tightly wound, slow-burning drama set off by a single medical emergency.

When one mother arrives in the ER with her injured baby and no clear explanation, her closest friend, an A&E doctor, must decide whether protocol requires calling social services, a choice that reverberates through every relationship in their circle.

Release details for Little Disasters season 1

The thriller series Little Disasters season 1 will premiere on December 11, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ at 12 am PT/3 am ET, with all six episodes dropping at once.

The limited series previously debuted in the U.K. and Ireland on May 22, 2025, giving international audiences an early look at the adaptation.

For streaming, viewers will need a Paramount+ subscription, with plans ranging from the ad-supported Essential tier at $7.99/month to the Premium plan at $12.99/month, which adds offline downloads, Showtime content, and access to local CBS channels.

Cast details explored

The ensemble of Little Disasters season 1 is led by Diane Kruger, who plays Jess Carrisford, a stay-at-home mother striving for perfection until her baby’s mysterious injury leaves her life under scrutiny.

Opposite her is Jo Joyner as Liz Burgess, a dedicated A&E doctor whose split-second decision to alert social services drives the central conflict. Their long-standing friendship becomes the series’ most fragile thread.

Shelley Conn takes on the role of Charlotte, a polished and composed member of the group whose own pressures start surfacing as the crisis expands. Emily Taaffe plays Mel, whose quieter struggles add nuance to the widening fracture between the friends.

The cast also includes JJ Feild as Ed, whose reactions raise new questions; Ben Bailey Smith as Nick, Liz’s supportive but worried partner; Patrick Baladi as Andrew, Charlotte’s lawyer husband; and Stephen Campbell Moore as Rob, Mel’s husband.

What is Little Disasters Season 1 all about?

The plot of Little Disasters season 1 revolves around a decade-long friendship that begins to unravel after Jess brings her baby daughter to the ER with a head injury she cannot clearly explain.

Liz, who is on duty the same night, must choose between loyalty and protocol. Her decision to call social services initiates an investigation that ripples through every corner of their connected lives.

The show deeply explores themes of postpartum depression, hidden strain within marriages, and the gap between how families appear publicly and how they function privately.

The trailer, which features Diane Kruger’s Jess confronting Liz after learning she reported the injury, hints at a series filled with suspicion, emotional volatility, and a growing sense that the characters’ carefully curated lives may not be as solid as they seem.

With scenes that highlight hospital tension, private unraveling, and strained family dynamics, the teaser frames the season as both intimate and unnervingly high-stakes.

In the clip, viewers also see the façade of Jess’s “perfect” family crumble. She struggles to articulate what happened, scenes of domestic overwhelm flash across the screen, and moments with her husband Ed suggest growing distance.

Liz’s warning,“Any unexplained injury of this nature triggers an investigation”, sets the tone for a system that quickly escalates matters beyond the women’s control.

Teaser moments show fractures inside the friend group, including Charlotte’s and Mel’s growing unease as they question how well they ever truly knew Jess.

Little Disasters season 1 will premiere on December 11, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.