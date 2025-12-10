How many children did Sophie Kinsella have? Beloved 'Shopaholic' author's family life in focus after her passing at 55

OXFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Sophie Kinsella, international best selling chick-lit author, at the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival on March 21, 2018 in Oxford, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Confessions of a Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella has passed away at the age of 55. She was married to Henry Wickham, and they had five children together, Freddy, Hugo, Oscar, Rex and Sybella. Her family confirmed her death on December 10, 2025. The bestselling author had battled brain cancer.

They expressed their grief at the loss of the talented author, mother and wife:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)."

Kinsella had passed surrounded by her family and loved ones:

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," they continued. "

Her family praised her for her resilience and courage in facing her tragic illness:

"Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career."

More details on Sophie Kinsella’s family life explored

Kinsella married her husband, Wickham, in 1991 after they met as students in Oxford. She shared their meet-cute in a 2019 interview with Woman & Home magazine, adding that she had attended a concert and witnessed Wickham singing Randy Newman’s "Short People," and she was immediately drawn to him.

The bestselling author was 21 years old when they tied the knot. They had four sons and one daughter together. Kinsella told Glamour in October 2021 that her children contributed actively to her children’s series, Workshop Fairy and offered constructive criticism:

"They were quite brutal in their assessment. They’re like, 'That story is not as funny as the one before, is it, Mummy?' and I’m like, 'Ah, okay, yes, better punch it up.' "

The Oxford college alum also described her husband as one who supported her as a husband and her literary manager. She narrated to the media outlet how they’d brainstorm new ideas after the children had gone to sleep.

Kinsella added:

"Maybe that’s the reason we’ve been married so long. I’m constantly writing books as though I’m in the throes of an early romance,"

