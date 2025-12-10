What happened before the fall break in Grey’s Anatomy season 22? A quick throwback before the series returns

Actors Jerrika Hinton, Chandra Wilson , Camilla Luddington, Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens, Jr., Kelly McCreary, Justin Chambers, Caterina Scorsone and Sarah Drew of Grey's Anatomy. (Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

ABC Network and Hulu’s American sitcom Grey’s Anatomy is a medical procedural drama that was first debuted on March 27, 2005, and continues to run to this day.

The show is in its 22nd season and was created by Shonda Rhimes, who is the central writer and also leads the rest of the production crew.

The storylines and central plot arcs of the show focus on medical professionals, doctors, interns, nurses, and other service staff who spend their time tirelessly treating patients at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital while also balancing their busy personal lives.

Season 22 of the show premiered on October 9, 2025, and aired its fall finale episode titled ‘When I Crash’ on November 13, 2025, which was episode 6, and went on break till the first week of January 2026.

The show is set to return on January 7, 2026, and go back to following its airing schedule.

The cliffhanger storyline that Grey’s Anatomy ended on focused on Dr. Jo Wilson’s emergency diagnosis during a pregnancy check-up, where it was revealed that she had a rare heart condition, and an emergency C-section was performed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Webber shared some devastating news with his friends and colleagues and revealed to the viewers and audience that he had been battling cancer.

In addition to these developments, Teddy was shown to have been caught up in a tragic bus accident and ended up alive without any major injuries.

Details explored about everything that happened on Grey’s Anatomy’s fall finale before the medical procedural drama went on break

In the recent storylines of the show and the fall finale episode, Dr. Jo Wilson, who was heavily pregnant, ended up experiencing some leaking, and during her regular check-up with her doctor, it was revealed that she was suffering from the fatal disease peripartum cardiomyopathy.

It was quickly decided that she needed an emergency C-section surgery for her unborn baby to survive, and she was wheeled into surgery; however, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, and her fate is yet to be revealed to the show’s fans and viewers.

In addition to rising tensions at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Dr. Richard Webber revealed tragically that he had been battling cancer and which had been keeping him extremely emotionally taxed.

While dealing with a common patient, Richard and Dr. Miranda Bailey, Bailey ordered Richard not to resuscitate a patient who had already been declared dead, but he went ahead with it and defied her.

Upon confrontation as to why he seemed to be so distracted with his professional work lately, he shared that he had been feeling extremely low ever since he found out about his cancer diagnosis.

Following a horrific bus accident, Teddy was shown coming out from under the upturned, crashed vehicle without any major injuries that would cripple her. She ended up saving another woman who had been trapped beside her.

Viewers and the audience can catch Grey’s Anatomy’s new episodes from January 7, 2026, following its usual schedule.

