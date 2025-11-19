What role did Eric Dane play on Grey’s Anatomy? Everything to know about his character

Eric Dane (Photo by Getty Images)

Acclaimed actor Eric Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, a role that became central to the series from seasons 2 through 9. Mark was introduced as a highly skilled plastic surgeon and Derek Shepherd’s former best friend. Mark’s arrival created major shifts in the show’s personal and professional dynamics.

His character brought expertise in reconstructive surgery, significant plot development through past conflicts with Derek and Addison, and key mentorship of younger residents.

Mark’s most prominent storyline involved his relationship with Lexie Grey, which became one of the series’ defining romances.

He was also integral to the hospital’s major events, including the season 8 plane crash that ultimately led to his death in early season 9.

Mark Sloan’s impact on the hospital and its characters remained significant even after his departure. The facility was later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in his and Lexie’s honor.

Mark Sloan was introduced in Season 2 as a renowned plastic surgeon from New York. He arrived in Seattle after he had an affair with Addison Montgomery, who was Derek Shepherd's wife.

This had ended Derek marriage, and his presence brought back tension between the former friends. In Season 3, Mark moved to Seattle Grace Hospital to rebuild his friendship with Derek and to lead the plastics service.

His confidence and appearance earned him the nickname “McSteamy.” He performed some complex reconstructive surgeries and became important at the hospital.

Mark developed a close friendship with Callie Torres. He briefly dated her and supported her during major transitions. He pursued Erica Hahn for a short time, though the interest was not mutual.

Mark grew closer to Lexie Grey after she joined his service. Their relationship began secretly but deepened quickly.

He openly acknowledged their relationship despite Derek’s objections. They formed a strong bond and considered living together.

Mark’s life shifted when he discovered he had an adult daughter named Sloan. She was pregnant and sought his help. Her arrival created tension with Lexie.

After his daughter gave birth and left Seattle, Mark worked to regain stability. He entered a brief relationship with Teddy Altman, which ended naturally.

Mark and Lexie reunited briefly before circumstances pushed them apart. He later had a one-night stand with Callie and had a daughter, Sofia. Mark became a good co-parent with Callie and Arizona Robbins.

He mentored Jackson Avery and supported younger surgeons. He also dated ophthalmologist Julia Canner, but his unresolved feelings for Lexie pulled him back to her.

In the season 8 finale, Mark, Lexie, Derek, Meredith, Cristina, and Arizona got in a plane crash. Lexie was badly injured and died at the scene. Mark stayed with her until the end.

He was later rescued but had severe internal injuries. In season 9, he experienced a brief improvement before rapidly declining. In accordance with his advance directive, life support was withdrawn.

Mark died with Derek and Callie at his side. His death had a lasting impact on the hospital, which was renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in honor of Mark and Lexie.

About Eric Dane

Eric Dane is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. He began his career in the 1990s before gaining recognition as Jason Dean on Charmed. His film credits include Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, and Burlesque.

Dane later starred as Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship and earned wide attention for his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria. Throughout his career, he has balanced television and film work while navigating personal challenges.

In 2025, he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In an interview on Good Morning America on June 16, 2025, Dane opened up about his condition, saying,

"I'm fighting as much as I can. There's so much about it that's out of my control."

Catch Grey’s Anatomy ​​​​​​on ABC.