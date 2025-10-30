What role did Joel Murray play on Grey’s Anatomy? Everything you need to know

Joel Murray played Agent Fields in an episode of Grey's Anatomy [Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image © Joel Murray]

Bill Murray’s brother, actor Joel Murray, was part of an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s long-running medical drama, in April 2018. Joel played Agent Martin Fields, who came in to get Dr. Sam, but had a clinical investigation done on him. Agent Fields’ condition highlighted the negligence of personal care due to work pressure.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy continues on ABC and is currently airing its 22nd season. Season 22 premiered on October 9, 2025, with a hospital explosion at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. As the staff struggled to save their patients from the catastrophic accident, they scrambled to save their own lives in the process. The drama continued with tough decisions and emotional dilemmas.

The current season presents Dr. Meredith Grey navigating personal relationships alongside professional stress. On one hand, she spends time with Amelia, while on the other, she handles a complicated breast reconstruction surgery assisted by a wary aide. Elsewhere, the staff of Grey Sloan circumvent holdups as the building undergoes renovations in the midst of surgical rotations.

Grey’s Anatomy: A quick look at Joel Murray’s role

As mentioned before, Joel Murray made a guest appearance playing Agent Martin Fields on Grey’s Anatomy season 14, episode 19. Titled Beautiful Dreamer, the episode originally aired on April 12, 2018. The episode saw Agent Fields come up to Bailey and Meredith as they discussed their work arrangements. Martin introduced himself as an agent from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and asked for Sam.

Worried, Meredith got Sam to an exam room and informed her about the ICE agent, Fields, wanting to see her. At this, Sam informed the two senior doctors about being in the US under DACA. While Meredith believed the agent wanted to check her papers, Sam was worried since even the smallest legal negligence on her part would end in a deportation.

To stall Martin Fields and buy some time, Bailey informed the agent that Sam was in surgery and may need an indefinite time. However, Agent Fields was undeterred and offered to sit and wait for Sam. Meanwhile, the rest of the staff discussed various ways of getting Sam out of the mess.

After some time, the fields accused Bailey of lying about Sam being in the surgery, threatening to charge her for breaking federal law. However, Bailey noticed Martin’s bulging jugular and irregular pulse. Although Martin refused to believe her, he checked his own pulse.

Soon, Grey’s Anatomy fans saw Bailey have Casey get into an EKG machine in the office in case Agent Fields changed his mind about getting tests done. A curious Martin looked over the machine while Bailey explained the procedure. He eventually agreed and Bailey had Maggie take a look at the EKG results.

After disbelieving the doctors for some time, Joel Murray’s Agent, Fields, saw his own scans and was told about his high risk of a heart attack. After learning that cardiac catheterization may be the only treatment, Martin Fields proceeded to call his wife. He then warned Bailey that his office would send another agent for Sam.

On Bailey’s insistence, he opened up about Sam’s crime, which was jumping a red signal. As Fields went for his treatment, the hospital staff arranged for Dr. Sam to go to Zurich right away to work at the Klausman Institute for Medical Research. With that, Sam’s arc came to an end on Grey’s Anatomy.

A glimpse at Joel Murray’s journey

Joel Murray is the younger sibling of actors Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray. Born and raised in Illinois, Joel started his entertainment career as a comedian. He performed at various improvisational theatres. He was the original voice artist for Chester Cheetah, the Cheetos mascot, for more than a decade since the inception of the character in 1986.

1986 also saw Joel’s movie debut, playing George Calamari in One Crazy Summer. Some of the other movies featuring Joel Murray include Scrooged, Shakes the Clown, Only You, Encino Woman, The Thin Pink Line, Hatchet, God Bless America, Mr. Pig, Monuments, and many more.

Besides Grey’s Anatomy, some of Joel’s mention-worthy television projects include Heels, Shrink, Shameless, Mad Men, Two and a Half Men, Still Standing, Dharma & Greg, Love & War, Pacific Station, Grand, Criminal Minds, The Big Bang Theory, Extended Family and more.

Joel has voiced many characters. A few noteworthy projects where he lent his voice include Monsters University, 3-South, Teamo Supremo, Baby Blues, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Beethoven and many others.

Currently, Joel Murray performs in the improv-comedy troupe, Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also co-owns a restaurant chain, Caddyshack, with his other siblings.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans can continue to watch new episodes every Thursday on ABC.