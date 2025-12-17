What's in the Box? Finale ends with a high-stakes Superbox showdown and a $300,000 bitcoin win

Neil Patrick Harris (Image via Netflix)

What’s in the Box? finale ended with a high-stakes Superbox showdown and a $300,000 bitcoin win, closing Netflix’s competition series with its largest grid, its most volatile stakes, and a finish that reshaped the value of every prize accumulated across the season.

The finale resolved weeks of strategic maneuvering by narrowing the field to two teams and placing them head-to-head in a final Superbox grid worth more than a quarter of a million dollars before additions.

By the time the Superbox came into play, all 12 boxes had been opened, and five teams had secured prizes that could no longer be stolen or swapped.

Those outcomes were shaped by Prize Fights, Steal and Donate Wildcards, and forced swaps that redistributed power repeatedly in the final episode of What’s in the Box?.

The finale began by eliminating Binh and Andrew during a Prize Fight against Keira and Cardell, who completed the Bling Bling box by identifying “exclusive,” “watch,” and the final keyword.

The loss sent Binh and Andrew out of the game and transferred their $25,000 Paris shopping spree into the Superbox, increasing its value.

Neil Patrick Harris confirmed the escalation onscreen, noting that the Superbox now included multiple premium experiences.

As the game progressed, Joey and Scott gained momentum by controlling the World’s Greatest box, navigating Wildcards including Steal and Donate, and forcing strategic decisions that shifted the leaderboard repeatedly.

Luke and Leona ultimately opened the World’s Greatest box by completing “global sports tour,” earning a McLaren Formula 1 experience, UEFA Champions League final access in Budapest, and attendance at the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

With all boxes opened, What’s in the Box? entered its endgame. Joey and Scott finished the round with the most prizes, automatically qualifying for the Superbox finale.

The remaining teams competed in a nearest-number question to determine who would face them. Macy and Jasmine advanced by answering closest to the number of people aged 100 and over recorded in the 2020 U.S. census.

What’s in the Box? reaches the Superbox endgame







The Superbox grid expanded to 18 numbers, marking the largest and most unforgiving board of the season. Unlike earlier rounds, no trivia questions remained.

Teams alternated turns selecting numbers, with each space revealing either a key, a loss of a key, or nothing at all. The first team to secure three keys would claim the Superbox and its contents.

Joey and Scott gained an early advantage by securing two keys, but momentum shifted repeatedly as lost keys erased leads and forced resets. Macy and Jasmine briefly tied the count before losing ground.

Neil Patrick Harris reinforced the stakes before the final selections, reminding both teams that prior prizes were already locked, but the Superbox remained untouched.

The decisive moment came when Joey and Scott selected number eight, revealing their third key. Harris confirmed the result and prepared the final reveal, saying,



“For the final time this season… it is time to find out… What’s in the box!”



The Superbox opened to reveal a $300,000 cryptocurrency prize. Harris announced,



“You have won… a life-changing… $300,000 worth of Bitcoin… gifted to you by Coinbase.”



The total package also included the Paris shopping spree and the ultimate music festival experience previously added during gameplay.

Joey reacted emotionally to the win, saying,



“Growing up, I was not the lucky guy who guessed the right number or who won prizes.” He added, “Finally, 44 years later, here we are.”



Scott described the outcome as “unbelievable,” while acknowledging the broader impact the winnings would have on their lives.

The finale concluded, with Harris confirming Joey and Scott as the season’s winners and closing the game with the show’s signature refrain.

Stay tuned for more updates.