How to watch Fallout season 2 online? Streaming options explained

Official poster of Fallout season 2. (Image via Amazon prime)

Fallout season 2 is streaming now, and the simplest way to watch is still the only way in most places. Viewers need access to Prime Video because the season is positioned as a Prime Video exclusive, including in 240+ countries and territories. Episode 1 arrived first, then the rest of the season is rolling out weekly, so a subscription route makes more sense than hunting for a one-time purchase.

The new run keeps Ella Purnell’s Lucy and Walton Goggins’ Ghoul on a collision course with the Mojave, with the story pushing toward New Vegas. Returning cast includes Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan, with new additions like Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

Where to watch Fallout season 2 online, plus release times and Prime Video prices?

Fallout season 2 streams on Prime Video. In practical terms, that means you can watch in the Prime Video app on phones and tablets, on smart TVs and streaming sticks, on game consoles, or in a browser at Prime Video’s site, as long as your account has an active plan. Prime Video also supports offline downloads in the app, but it still requires a subscription, and availability can vary by device and region.

The rollout matters because Fallout season 2 is not a full-season binge drop. It has eight episodes. Episode 1 premiered early on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). After that, new episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT), with the finale set for Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Pricing depends on the subscription route available in the respective country, and whether viewers add the “no ads” upgrade where offered. In the United States, Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and there is also a Prime Video-only plan listed at $8.99 per month. Amazon has also said Prime Video has an ad-free option as an additional $2.99 per month in the U.S.

In the UK, Prime Video is included with Prime at £8.99 per month or £95 per year, and Amazon also lists a Prime Video-only plan at £7.99 per month. For viewers trying to avoid ads, UK coverage of the Prime Video ads rollout has described an additional £2.99 per month charge for the ad-free option in that market.

In Canada, Amazon lists Prime at CA$9.99 per month or CA$99 per year, and Prime Video is included with that membership. For ad-free pricing outside the U.S., Amazon’s wording and checkout flow can vary by market, so the cleanest move is to check the local Prime Video page when you manage your plan.

In Germany, Prime Video is included with Prime at €8.99 per month or €89.90 per year, and About Amazon Germany states that the ad-free upgrade costs an additional €2.99 per month.

In Australia, Prime is commonly listed at AU$9.99 per month or AU$79 per year, and Prime Video is included. Local pricing and the availability of an ad-free add-on can change, so it is worth checking the Prime Video settings screen for the exact number shown in your account.

In India, Amazon lists Prime plans including ₹1,499 per year, ₹299 per month, and ₹599 per quarter, with Prime Video included. For the “no ads” option, About Amazon India has described Prime Video Ad-Free pricing as ₹699 per year or ₹129 per month.

If someone is looking for a rent-or-buy shortcut, the reality check is simple. At launch, Fallout season 2 is set up as subscription streaming on Prime Video, not a standard TV season pass that you rent or buy everywhere on day one. Season 1 already has a physical release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD, which is the clean, verifiable example of how Amazon has handled home media for the show so far.

Fallout season 2 plot, cast, and production details

Story-wise, Fallout season 2 picks up after the season 1 finale and moves the action through the Mojave toward New Vegas, which is one of the most recognisable settings in the franchise, thanks to the game Fallout: New Vegas. Prime Video’s logline framing also leans into the idea that this is a bigger journey, not a small vault-bound mystery anymore.

The returning core cast for Fallout season 2 includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner, with Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin among the new additions that were widely reported during the ramp-up.

On the production side, the series comes from Kilter Films. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are executive producers, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as creators, executive producers, and showrunners. Todd Howard also executive produces for Bethesda Game Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates.