Where was Grey's Anatomy filmed? All filming locations revealed

Grey's Anatomy © ABC

Grey's Anatomy is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California. While some exterior and establishing shots are filmed in Seattle, the vast majority of scenes, including all hospital interiors and many other prominent locations, are shot on sound stages in Los Angeles.

The series is set in the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial. The key plot follows Meredith Grey, who starts as a recently qualified doctor navigating her career, complicated by falling in love with her boss and having a legendary mother in medicine.

Looking into Filming locations of Grey's Anatomy

Los Feliz's Prospect Studios: The heart of Grey Sloan Memorial

Most of the indoor scenes in Grey's Anatomy are shot on six large sound stages at Prospect Studios in Los Feliz, California. This studio complex has the carefully built sets for the made-up Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously Seattle Grace). All of the hospital's rooms are standing sets here. This includes the operating rooms, the emergency room, patient rooms, conference rooms, and the intern locker room. This lets the production keep things the same and manage the environment, which couldn't be done in a working hospital. Prospect Studios also has a complex, perfect copy of Joe's Bar. It was built after the place where the movie was filmed originally closed.

Veterans Administration Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center: The hospital exterior

The Veterans Administration Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in North Hills, California, is a real hospital that looks like Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. For example, the south side of the center is used for wide shots of the hospital building. For scenes where the cast is entering or exiting the building, the north side of the center is often filmed. In the pilot episode and earlier seasons, some indoor spaces, like the famous airbridge and the interns' tunnels, were filmed in this building, which makes the hospital setting more real.

303 Comstock Street, Queen Anne, Seattle: Meredith's house

Meredith Grey's house, often called the "intern house," is one of the few active places in Seattle, Washington. The house is at 303 Comstock Street in the wealthy Queen Anne neighborhood. The production crew uses this real, private home for all of their outside shots. Fans know this place right away as the boarding house where many main characters have lived. It is two blocks away from both the number 2 and number 29 bus lines.

KOMO Plaza, Seattle: The helipad and skyline

The production team goes to Seattle to get establishing shots of the city's skyline and to film scenes on the hospital's rooftop landing pad for helicopters. Grey Sloan Memorial's rooftop helipad is filmed on top of KOMO Plaza, which is a business center north of downtown Seattle. This place has a view of the Seattle skyline, with the Space Needle, which is very important for keeping the setting of the show. The Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, which has a glass-covered exterior, was used as a model for the hospital in the movie.

McMurphy’s Restaurant and Tavern: The original Joe’s Bar

Joe's Bar, the doctors' favorite after-work hangout, was originally Pasadena's McMurphy's Restaurant and Tavern. This was where Meredith and Cristina filmed their "I'm your person" scene. After McMurphy's closed, the production built an exact replica on their Los Angeles sound stages to preserve the bar's appearance. The original site is 72 North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Big Bear Lake, California: The plane crash site

The terrible plane crash in season 8, one of the most memorable and traumatic events in the show's history, was shot at Big Bear Lake in California. It has the remote, mountainous look that the crash site needs. It is best to visit by car or road trip since it is far away from everything.

Poo Poo Point, outside Seattle: The dream house candles

The romantic "candle dream house" scene with Derek showing Meredith the floorplan of his future home was filmed at Poo Poo Point, which is outside of Seattle. Being on this hill gives you a famous view of the nature trails in the Pacific Northwest.

Fire Station 23: Cristina and Owen's home

Cristina Yang and Owen Hunt lived in a firehouse that had been remodeled into a home. The inside and outside pictures of their one-of-a-kind home were taken at Fire Station 23 in Los Angeles, which is in the Skid Row neighborhood, after it had been shut down. It's 225 E. 5th Street.

Grey's Anatomy episodes are available to stream on ABC.