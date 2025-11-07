What is happening with Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy? Plot details explained

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson on Gray's Anatomy [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image ©ABC]

Dr. Jo Wilson of Grey’s Anatomy, who is pregnant with twins, went into an early labor on the Thursday’s episode, dated November 6, 2025. She was leaving for home with her partner, Link, after a full shift and a delivery at the OB/GYN. The duo was seen arguing about getting their twins baptized since Link was uncomfortable with the idea. They presumably returned to the hospital for Jo’s delivery to be covered in the next episode.

Meanwhile, the other arcs on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 focused on the hospital’s running after the explosion of season 21. On one hand, the doctors managed to operate upon and help treat Link, who was badly injured due to the metal beam falling on him during the explosion. On the other hand, the staff continued to care for patients who reached out to them.

Season 22 episode 5 also followed Blue and Jules as they went for house calls and realized some of the failures of the healthcare system. Meanwhile, Simone attended her patient, Ms. Evans, who knew the doctor’s mother. However, she lost her patient, leaving Simone sad.

A glimpse at Jo Wilson’s journey on Grey’s Anatomy

Played by Camilla Luddington, Josephine Alice Wilson made her first appearance in season 9 of the show in September 2012. After a year, Luddington became a cast regular. Portrayed as a strong yet over-emotional character, Jo was shown to work her way across departments to finally choose OB/GYN. Her childhood trauma seemed to guide most of her actions.

While fighting an abusive boyfriend, Jo shared closeness with Alex. They dated through seasons 10 to 12. Jo found out about the frozen embryos Alex shared with his former wife Izzie. On the other hand, she revealed being married to an abusive husband and changing her identity to escape him.

While season 13 revealed Jo’s real name to be Brooke and her husband’s identity, the next season saw her husband, Paul, arrive at the hospital with a new fiancée. However, Paul died in a road accident and Jo donated his organs as her closure. Soon, Jo learned her birth story and went into depression after discovering that she was a rape child.

After checking out of a psychiatric ward to overcome her depression, Jo officially married Alex in season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy. However, Alex left for Seattle to be with his former wife and their twins. He left his shares in the Grey Sloan hospital to Jo.

While going through a few failed romances, Jo found family in the orphaned premature baby Luna, who she later adopted. She also had her friend Link foster baby Luna temporarily. This brought the two friends closer.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22: What is Jo’s current arc?

Currently, Jo and Link are married and pregnant with twins. Jo was in the ER when the explosion struck Grey Sloan hospital in season 21. Season 22 premiere found Link severely injured. Bailey asked Link to talk to Jo while they arranged to treat him. As such, Jo stressed out to hear her 36-hour-old husband talking about the location of his password book. Moreover, Link needed to be resuscitated after going into cardiac arrest, leaving Jo anxious.

However, the couple survived the near-fatal situation and looked forward to raising their twins together. Link discovered that Jo had a discussion with his mother about baptizing their twins. Jo and Link were seen arguing on the subject as the latter did not see the reason to go for it.

While Jo wanted her children to have a spiritual community, Link questioned God’s presence when he saw small children diagnosed with cancer. However, Jo disagreed, emphasizing that praying kept her sane when Link was badly injured and unconscious. Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5 showed them bickering about it throughout the episode. However, while leaving for their home, Jo’s water broke.

The couple will presumably return to the hospital and Jo will go for her delivery. Whether they agree on the baptism topic later remains to be seen.

Catch the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy as Jo and Link welcome their twins on ABC at 10/9c on November 13, 2025.