SNL Season 51 episode 5: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

Saturday Night Live’s 51st season continues to release a weekly dose of laughter, filled with sharp comedy sketches, clever parodies, and its signature brand of humor, all wrapped up with the charm of live musical performances. This time, the show raises the entertainment bar even higher with an exciting lineup. SNL season 51 episode 5 features the quick-witted comedian Nikki Glaser as the host, alongside a spectacular musical performance by Sombr.

SNL season 1 episode 5 is set to premiere on November 8, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. The show airs exclusively on NBC and is available to stream the following day, Sunday, November 9, 2025, on Peacock.

Known for her roasting talents on Comedy Central, Nikki Glaser will host Saturday Night Live for the first time. The comedian and actress recently spoke to Seth Meyers and revealed how excited she is for her hosting duties. She said (via NBC),

“For the monologue, it's like rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, run it around town at different clubs. That's the one I can have control over."

With her Back to Friends singer Sombr is set to appear as a musical guest. He goes by his stage name Sombr. However, his real name is Shane Michael Boose. His stage name is based on his initials and how he was feeling when he started releasing music.

"It has my initials on it, SMB. Also, to be quite honest, I was going through a rough part of my life when I released my first single. Sombr kind of made sense for how I was feeling, and it was also available, like no one had used it, so it just felt right," he told 1883 Magazine (via NBC).

The premiere episode of SNL season 51 was on October 4, 2025, where Bad Bunny and Doja Cat joined together for the special night. The second episode saw Amy Poehler and Role Model. The third episode was all about Sabrina Carpenter, who flawlessly managed her double-duty role, and the recent fourth episode brings in Miles Teller for his hosting duties and Brandi Carlile as a musical guest.

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 5

SNL season 51 episode 5 is scheduled to air on November 8, 2025. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the very next day, on Sunday.

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

Release timings of SNL season 51 episode 5 for various regions are listed in the table below:

Region Release date Time US (PT) November 8, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) November 8, 2025 11:30 p.m. Japan (JST) November 9, 2025 12:30 p.m United Kingdom (BST) November 9, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) November 9, 2025 9 a.m. New Zealand (NZST) November 9, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) November 9, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) November 9, 2025 5:30 a.m

What’s cooking on SNL season 51 episode 5?

The promo of SNL season 51 episode 5 has teased that no one is going to be spared from Nikki’s roasting skills. The SNL cast members, Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson, insisted that Nikki Glaser roast them, but her “beeped “ roasting lines probably made them regret for convincing her to do it in the first place.

After they convinced her, Nikki Glaser agreed to do the roast. Ashley Padilla went first, and Glaser gave a crazy, swear-filled roast that included a joke about “dog’s period blood.” Next, Glaser roasted James Austin Johnson, calling him “nerdy” and joking about his childhood in Tennessee. When it was Kam Patterson’s turn, Glaser just said, “Nice sweater.” While this is just a summary, the full roast was completely bleeped. No wonder they regretted asking her to roast them.

In another sneak peek video, Nikki is even seen roasting the singer Sombr’s name, jokingly wondering where it came from. Sombr replied, “Well, my initials are SMB.” Since Nikki spared no one, SNL season 51 episode 5 is sure to be an exciting one, with the roast master in action and Sombr performing live.