Nick Jonas shares how he made A Very Jonas Christmas Movie for his daughter Malti

For Nick Jonas, making A Very Jonas Christmas Movie wasn’t just about revisiting his Disney roots or reuniting with his brothers on screen. It was about creating something lasting, a film his daughter Malti could one day watch, understand, and feel proud of.

The festive musical comedy brings Nick together with Joe and Kevin Jonas in a story that feels deliberately personal. Rather than leaning only on nostalgia, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie captures who the brothers are now: artists who have grown up, started families, and learned how fragile their bond can be if they don’t protect it.

At its core, it’s about brotherhood, forgiveness, and the importance of making it home, not just for Christmas, but for the people who matter most.

Nick Jonas wanted this movie to mean something to his daughter

For Nick Jonas, the idea of making A Very Jonas Christmas Movie came from a place of long-term thinking.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Nick explained that the timing finally felt right for the brothers, both professionally and personally.

“We’re at a moment in our life and career where, you know, we’re now 20 years into our career and we still think there’s a long runway ahead. But doing things like a Christmas movie or when we make our albums or write our songs, we’re thinking about that long-term journey now, and our kids not only watching it, but being proud of it and sharing it with their friends,” said Nick.

Nick shares daughter Malti Marie with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Joe is a father to daughters Willa and Delphine, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle Jonas.

Parenthood changed how the brothers viewed their work, and what they wanted it to represent. Nick also emphasized why a holiday movie felt especially meaningful:

“Christmas movies live on in perpetuity forever, and that was something we were really excited about,” he added.

That sense of permanence mattered. Unlike a tour or an album cycle, a Christmas film becomes part of a family’s yearly tradition. It’s something Malti could return to as she grows older, seeing her father not just as a performer, but as someone who valued togetherness.

Nick later told E! News that involving their real families was essential to keeping the movie grounded:

“We’re playing ourselves. So, casting other people to be our family would not have been believable or worked. And it was just great to have them there and set the whole tone for the whole project.”

The mix of humor and sincerity is what gives the film its emotional weight, and why it feels designed not just for fans, but for the Jonas family themselves.

What is A Very Jonas Christmas all about?

The musical comedy film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on November 14, 2025, and marks the Jonas Brothers’ first full-fledged Christmas feature.

Directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the film leans into its musical-comedy identity while telling a story centered on reconciliation and family.

The plot follows Nick, Joe, and Kevin as fictionalized versions of themselves at the end of a European tour. With Christmas approaching, the brothers are eager to return home to their families on the East Coast.

Those plans quickly fall apart when a string of travel disasters, misunderstandings, and strange coincidences derail their journey.

What they don’t realize is that Santa Claus, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, has placed a curse on them, ensuring they can’t make it home unless they confront unresolved tensions and reconnect as brothers.

The cast includes Chloe Bennet as Lucy, a family friend who reconnects with Joe, alongside Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, Andrew Barth Feldman, Randall Park, KJ Apa, and Jim Belushi.

Real-life family members also appear, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, reinforcing the movie’s personal tone.

In a Deadline interview, Nick reflected on how long the idea of a Christmas movie had been circulating.

“When we were first working with Disney… while we were doing Camp Rock and our TV show, we discussed a lot of ideas of other things we wanted to do, and one of those ideas was a Christmas film, but it never came together back then. So cut to 15 years later, we find ourselves teaming up with Disney again… and the creative team came to us with an incredible take,” he said.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.