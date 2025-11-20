Kevin Jonas finally shares the real reason he said no to Dancing with the Stars

Kevin Jonas (Image via Getty)

The Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas has finally shed light on his connection with ABC’s hit competition, Dancing with the Stars, and why he does not want to be a part of it.

During an interview with InStyle, posted on November 18, 2025, where the brother replied to fan mail, Kevin received one whose sender wished for him to be cast on a season of Dancing with the Stars, as they wanted to “see him shake his hips.”

Upon reading that, Kevin replied:



“I have said no. It's just not for me, but thank you so much. I’m a huge fan.”



Nick Jonas revealed that the show’s makers contacted Kevin “pretty much every season for the last 20 years.” However, Kevin clarified that he was not interested in stepping into the ballroom.

Joe Jonas chimed in, joking that the franchise could not “afford him.”

That said, Kevin added that although he himself did not desire to be part of the show, he and his brothers did follow the show.

While speaking about Dancing with the Stars season 34, he praised the skills displayed by the contestants.

Season 34 will conclude in the coming week, with its finale set to air on November 25. The finalists who will face off against one another are Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, and Dylan Efron.

Kevin appreciates Dylan Efron’s performances on Dancing with the Stars







After revealing that he had been contacted multiple years and had declined the offer, Kevin shared that he and his brothers watched the show.



“It’s very fun. I feel like it’s really back. Dancing with the Stars is fully back,” he added while commenting on the competition on the show and how well the contestants performed.



Nick was equally pleased with this year’s contestants, as he revealed that he was rooting for “Mr. Irwin.” According to the Jealous singer, season 34 was “having a moment.”

On the other hand, Kevin praised Dylan Efron’s performances on the show, saying he was “doing it.”

The brother also hinted at major news about the finale, teasing that the contestants were “about to perform to one of our songs.”

During Prince Night, co-host Alfonso Robeiro announced that the season 34 finale would be different from the previous seasons.



“Next week, we’re taking over all of ABC in primetime with our most demanding season finale in the history of the show. For the first time, we’ll have three rounds of competition,” he said.



The highly anticipated finale will showcase an Instant Dances round, a new inclusion different from past seasons. In this round, contestants will have to prepare a routine to a surprise live song and perform it on live TV.

While the Jonas Brothers might not be interested in stepping inside the ballroom, they continued to share their support as fans of the show.

The trio recently released their film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on November 14, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu, in which they raced “against time” and overcame hurdles during a “chaotic journey from London to New York, desperate to make it home in time for Christmas with their loved ones.”

While speaking with E! News on November 10, 2025, Kevin reflected on the process of making the movie, calling it “great” since the first scene was with “everyone together as a family.”

The film featured cameos from Kevin’s wife, Daniella Jonas, and their daughters, as well as, Kevin’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and their daughter.

Stay tuned for more updates.