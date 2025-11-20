Kim avoids discussing O.J. Simpson’s history while speaking with her daughter Chicago on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian from The Kardashians (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians returned with a new episode on November 20, 2025, in which Kim avoided speaking about the troubled past of O.J. Simpson while speaking about him to her 7-year-old daughter, Chicago.

The situation came to a head after Kim bought the Bible her late father, Robert Kardashian, had given to Simpson. She purchased it during an auction from the late footballer’s estate.

It was while showing the Bible to Chicago that Kim shared where it came from. While Kim mentioned that her father gifted it to his best friend, she chose not to discuss his criminal history.

She closed the subject by simply stating that it was a “long story” that she would openly share with Chicago when she was older.

O.J. Simpson, in 1994, was charged and arrested with the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. At the time, one of the attorneys who represented Simpson was Kim Kardashian’s late father.

A year later, Simpson was acquitted of the murders. However, in 1997, a civil jury found him liable for their deaths, for which he was asked to pay $33.5 million in damages.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim informed her daughter about Robert and Simpson’s friendship but not about the latter’s past.

The Kardashians star Kim believes Chicago is too young to understand O.J. Simpson's past







Chicago is Kim and Kanye’s third child, who was born in Los Angeles, California, in 2018. She has three siblings: a sister, North, and brothers, Saint and Psalm.

In the November 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim showed her father’s Bible to Chicago, telling her about his connection with Simpson.



“My daddy gave this book to his best friend to give him some motivation from Jesus. Motivation is when you help to inspire someone to do positive things,” she explained.



Kim then began scanning through the book when she came across some handwritten notes. She immediately recognized that they were not her father’s, and said:



“This is not my dad’s writing, so it must be O.J.’s. He went to jail. It’s a long story. I’ll tell you when you’re older.”



While speaking to The Kardashians' cameras, Kim explained that Chicago was too young and “so little” that she would not understand the meaning behind the story or the significance of the book. Regardless, the SKIMS owner mentioned that she wanted to share the moment with Chicago.

Ever since O.J.’s trial, Kim rarely spoke on the matter, until in 2021, when, while hosting Saturday Night Live, she said:



“It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”



Simpson passed away in 2024 due to cancer.

The Kardashians: Khloe jokes about speculations surrounding the identity of her father

In the same episode, when Kim showed the Bible to Khloé, the latter was surprised. She then joked about Kim having to purchase it through an auction, saying they should have handed it over to them since “it’s proven he’s our dad.”

It was a direct reference to the rumors about Kris and O.J.’s alleged romance, which put the identity of Kris’s daughters’ father up for debate.

In a November 2019 episode of The Kardashians, Kris broke down in tears while speaking about the stories of their alleged romance.



“It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath, and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting,” she mentioned.



In the latest episode, Khloé and Kim joked about the allegations, saying that they deserved to have the Bible since Simpson and Robert were “both” their dads.

