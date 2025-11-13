“Definitely scary” – The Kardashians star Kim details the moment she is told by attorneys about a prison-linked alleged murder plot

Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (Image via Getty)

Kim Kardashian revealed the circumstances surrounding a potential threat to her life during the November 13 episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star addressed who was allegedly involved and the outcome of the situation. Summarizing her reaction upon learning about the threat, Kim stated,

“It was definitely scary. It’s definitely scary to know or to feel that energy out there."

She described the precautions she took after learning about the threat and the outcome of the situation, explaining the steps she followed to ensure her safety and clarify the legitimacy of the claim.

The Kardashians' Kim reveals details of alleged prison-linked threat to her life

Notification of the threat

Kim stated that the information first reached her through her attorneys. Someone from prison informed her that a "hit" had been placed on her life, and she received a call from an attorney who was hearing from people inside about the threat.

The reality star indicated that the threat involved someone previously part of her life.

“They said that someone extremely close to me — they used to be in my life — had put a hit out on my life,” Kim added, detailing how the warning originated.

She outlined the initial steps she took to respond to the situation, including involving legal representatives and investigators.

Kim stated that she would switch out all her cars, avoid driving in certain places, and limit going out, illustrating the precautions she implemented after learning about the potential "danger."

Assessing the credibility of the claim

Kim later reported that the threat was not genuine. She explained that the plot was financially motivated rather than a concrete danger, saying,

“The person just wanted some money and was gonna act like it was happening but they were gonna stop it. It was for me to be indebted to them."

She also addressed the personal impact of the claim, explaining that whether the lead was "real" or not, it affected her for that week, and she had to move on.

Her account emphasized the procedural steps involved in evaluating the threat. She consulted attorneys and investigators to verify the legitimacy of the information.

These actions included reviewing communications and confirming details from multiple sources connected to the prison system.

Health concerns and stress factors

In addition to discussing the threat, Kim provided updates on a health issue referenced in the season 7 trailer. The footage showed her undergoing an MRI scan, with the result indicating “a little aneurysm.”

She attributed stress as a contributing factor and explained the follow-up medical measures she undertook.

“I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center],” she said.

Kim noted that viewers would learn more details in future episodes, clarifying that “everything works out” regarding her health.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also insisted on frequent medical check-ups and said that her use of a Prenuvo scan was a great way to make sure that she "checks everything."

Kim likewise emphasized the significance of general health measures by saying "health is wealth" and that a person must be careful in their daily activities.

Kim’s reveal of the situation merged the danger from prison and her recent health checks, thus giving a factual report of the events she went ​‍​‌‍​‍‌through.

Her statements included both the measures she implemented in response to the threat and the medical evaluations she pursued to ensure her well-being, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

Stay tuned for more updates.