The Kardashians: Kim slams Kris and Kourtney's editing choices for trying to scrap family fight footage

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim called out her mom, Kris, and also named Kourtney for attempting to delete intense moments from past episodes of their show.

Kim mentioned how close they came to wiping out a pair of the series’ standout scenes.

She labeled them "some of the worst producers on reality TV" for attempting these cuts.

The Kardashians: Behind-the-scenes drama

Kim made the remarks during a confessional segment on The Kardashians, reflecting on footage previously shot for both The Kardashians and their earlier series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She said:



"Do you wanna know some of the worst producers on reality TV? Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner."



According to Kim, Kris wanted to remove a physical altercation between herself and Kourtney that aired during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while Kourtney sought to purge from The Kardashians the infamous dress-and-branding conflict tied to their fashion collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.



"They tried to take out the fighting scene from Dolce. My mom wanted our physical fight out [which aired on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians] years ago. And Kourtney wanted the whole Dolce thing out."



Kim also addressed what she sees as their blind spot regarding what makes for compelling television:



"Like, they can’t watch themselves from a distance. And like, see what’s like, ‘Oh, I think the viewer would like that.’ Don’t we want to see all the craziness and all the drama? Like, of course! That’s what good TV is."



In addition, Kim referenced the family’s role as executive producers on The Kardashians and their earlier show, noting that despite the attempts to remove footage, the scenes ultimately aired in one form or another. Kim said:



"Wouldn’t that have been a tragedy in reality TV?"



Context and background

The Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians together span nearly two decades of reality TV dominance for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As executive producers, family members have considerable control over what appears on the final cut. Insider commentary has previously noted that Kourtney is especially meticulous about minor edits.

For instance, sister Khloé Kardashian revealed in an interview earlier that Kourtney often asks to remove everyday verbal tics like the word "like" rather than entire storylines:



"Yes, but it’s more vanity things that we would cut," Khloé said. "It’s more because she’ll say, ‘I say ‘like’ too many times, so remove this word.’ It’s more that regard. It’s not really storylines because they’re following us."



That insight helps explain why Kim’s remarks about major scene removal triggered heightened interest.

Kim’s critique of Kris and Kourtney’s editing instincts may signal bigger shifts ahead for The Kardashians.

The fact that Kim insisted the scenes remained on air despite the attempts to cut them also suggests a commitment to "keeping it real" or at least keeping it entertaining.

For viewers of The Kardashians, the episode provides new insight into how their reality show is produced.

The dialogue about editing choices opens the door to questioning what else might have been pulled from past seasons, and what could be in future omissions.

Stay tuned for more updates.