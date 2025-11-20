Where was Beyond Paradise filmed? All filming locations revealed

Beyond Paradise © BBC

Beyond Paradise is a spin-off of the crime drama Death in Paradise. The release of its fourth season is expected in the spring 2026 on BBC. Started in June, 2025, the series was primarily filmed in Cornwall, England, despite being set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in South Devon.

In the show, Humphrey Goodman left Saint Marie, a sunny Caribbean island, to marry Martha Lloyd. The couple moves to Shipton Abbott, a fictional Devon village near the coast where Martha grew up, post engagement. While their life in this small town seems peaceful, Humphrey soon solves mysteries again.

Humphrey, Detective Sergeant Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford, and office support worker Margo Martins join the small local police force. As he adjusts to his new life, Humphrey realizes that small-town policing is very different from Saint Marie.

Shooting locations of Beyond Paradise

Looe, Cornwall

Looe, Cornwall, is the main filming location and stand-in for Shipton Abbott. The Looe Bridge connects East and West Looe, a pretty fishing harbor, across the River Looe. The town's historic Guildhall represents Shipton Abbott police station. Located about 20 miles east of Plymouth and 10 miles west of Fowey, the beaches, cobbled streets, and lush woodland make Looe ideal for shooting..

Pentillie Castle and Estate, Cornwall

The River Tamar, north of Plymouth, is home to the Pentillie Castle and Estate, which is an important site. It is also where Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd live. The estate has Anne Lloyd's house, the one-of-a-kind houseboat, and the quay. It has a beautiful riverside setting for many family and intimate scenes.

Launceston, Cornwall

The high street scenes of Shipton Abbott were filmed in an ancient market town, Launceston, Cornwall. The town provides the series' ideal West Country streetscapes for a community feel. An 11th-century castle overlooks Launceston, which is on the south side of a large hill. Visitors can tour and shop in Shipton Abbott. Beyond Paradise uses it to depict daily life and minor incidents.

Port Eliot House and Gardens, Saltash, Cornwall

Port Eliot House and Gardens in Saltash, Cornwall, play a big role in the show, especially as the setting for Martha Lloyd's café, the Ten Mile Kitchen, in the first two seasons. The Stables at the Port Eliot Estate was used to film the café. The estate has a long history. The first written record of it is in a Cornish liturgical fragment from the 9th century.

The main house has been lived in continuously for a thousand years and is filled with many artworks and valuables. It used to be a monastery for Augustinian monks. The show used this location to create a beautiful rural setting for Martha's business. The beautiful stableyard is used for scenes in the first two series with Martha (Sally Bretton) and her family, including her mother Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn).

University of Plymouth Buildings in Devon

The University of Plymouth's Portland Square and Nancy Astor buildings temporarily house the South West Police Headquarters, one of the few Devon locations mentioned. The fictional Shipton Abbott Police Station (Looe Guildhall) hosts the main action and investigations, but these university buildings connect to the regional police structure.

Beyond Paradise will be available to stream on BBC.