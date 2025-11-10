Complete cast breakdown of Beyond Paradise season 3: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall (Photo by Getty Images)

Beyond Paradise season 3 returns with familiar faces and several exciting guest stars as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd continue their lives in the picturesque town of Shipton Abbott. The Death in Paradise spinoff brings back Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, and Dylan Llewellyn, alongside new additions like Bella Rei Blue Stevenson and Amalia Vitale.

Each single character, like the detectives ot the townsfolk or the new suspects, adds mystery to the series. The show continues to balance personal drama and detective work with storylines spanning personal moments and puzzling new crimes. Here is a complete breakdown of the Beyond Paradise season 3 cast, their characters, and where you have seen them before.

All cast members of Beyond Paradise season 3

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Humphrey Goodman is the heart of Beyond Paradise. He is a quirky but brilliant detective who left Saint Marie for a quieter life in Shipton Abbott. Season 3 sees him balancing complex cases with his new role as a foster parent alongside Martha.

Kris Marshall, known for Love Actually, My Family, and Sanditon, reprises the same character he played in Death in Paradise.

In an interview with The AU Review on June 3, 2025, Marshall said this about playing the character,

"I’ve never really played a character for as long. I’ve always kind of done two or three seasons of something, and then moved on. To revisit a character with a bit more miles on the clock…the more miles is great, because you get the opportunity to really evolve. "Physically, 10 years, people do change. It’s a joy to really have the opportunity to evolve the character, and (Humphrey) becomes more human. In Beyond Paradise, you follow more of his personal story. You did a bit in Death in Paradise, but not as keenly as Beyond Paradise. It’s a real love to be able to mess with him, in a way."

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Martha Lloyd is Humphrey’s fiancée. She runs her own restaurant, which relocates in season 3. The couple also has fertility struggles. She and Humphrey focus on fostering. They welcome a child into their home.

Sally Bretton is best known for Not Going Out, Green Wing, and The Office. Her performance continues to ground the series and becomes a counterpoint to Humphrey’s eccentric nature.

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Esther is a sharp and loyal detective who was against Humphrey and his unconventional methods. Now, she works seamlessly beside him. In season 3, there will be development in storylines involving her daughter and someone from her past.

Zahra Ahmadi is known for EastEnders, Count Arthur Strong, and The Bay, and previously appeared in Death in Paradise in 2018.

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Kelby is a local constable from Shipton Abbott. He often finds himself torn between enthusiasm and inexperience. In season 3, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery while working on new cases.

Dylan Llewellyn, familiar to audiences from Derry Girls and Big Boys, ​​​​​​captures the charm of a young officer trying to prove himself.

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Anne, Martha’s mother, faces a health scare this season. She will still be the emotional anchor for her family. Her characteristics are warm and outspoken, and she provides wisdom and comic relief.

Barbara Flynn’s celebrated career spans The Durrells, Cranford, and Cracker. Her portrayal adds depth and authenticity to the show’s depiction of family dynamics.

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Margo manages the police station with dry wit and a no-nonsense attitude. She was also one of the people initially skeptical of Humphrey, but she has grown to respect him. Her sharp humor and three late husbands make her one of the show’s most colorful characters.

Felicity Montagu is best known as Lynn in Alan Partridge and has also appeared in Hullraisers and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Zoe is Esther’s teenage daughter, navigating growing pains while working at Martha’s restaurant. Her bond with her mother and friendship with Anne create touching subplots.

Melina Sinadinou, in her breakthrough role, delivers an authentic portrayal of youth and independence. Her performance brings new energy to the series’ family and community themes.

Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods

Charlie is the tough, commanding officer who wants perfection from her team. She is respected but maintains a distance from everyone, especially Kelby. This is because Kelby has a crush on her.

Jade Harrison is seen in The Stranger, Wedding Season, and Hollyoaks.

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Archie, Martha’s ex and a vineyard owner, returns in season 3. She will have fresh tension with Humphrey. His presence threatens to upend Martha’s new life and adds some obstacles to the story.

Jamie Bamber is widely recognized for Law & Order: UK, Battlestar Galactica, and Marcella. His charismatic yet complex portrayal makes Archie an unpredictable foil to Humphrey.

Additional stars of Beyond Paradise season 3

Amalia Vitale as Hannah Owen

Bella Rei Blue Stevenson plays Rosie

Hugh Dennis as Arthur Donelan

Kevn McNally as George Ellis

Caroline Quentin as Lotty Lewes

Steve Oram

Gabby Best

Angela Curran

Abra Thompson

Joseph Ollman

Alexandra Gilbreath

Alicia Charles

Matthew Gravelle

Brandon Fellows

Abdul Salis

Jason Hughes

Silas Carson

Syreeta Kumar

Amy Morgan

Oliver Hembrough

Murray McArthur

Dean Boodaghians-Nolan

