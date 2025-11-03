Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Beyond Paradise season 3 (Image via Instagram / beyondparadiseofficial)

Beyond Paradise season 3 is back with a new exciting episode. The team is in Saltleigh for the last day of the regatta. Polly has a life-threatening incident during the race, and Humphrey, Esther, and the others try to find out who tampered with her smoothie. The episode mixes suspense, clever detective work, and family drama to keep viewers hooked.

In episode 3, Beyond Paradise continues to mix murder mystery with heartfelt moments. DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd manage a tense poisoning investigation while taking care of their foster daughter Rosie. A local chocolatier becomes a suspect after several customers get sick under mysterious circumstances.

Personal relationships also take the spotlight. Archie Hughes goes on a second date with DS Esther Williams, while Martha deals with the emotional impact of Rosie visiting her birth mother in prison. As the investigation moves forward, past secrets come to light, showing motives and heartbreak and setting up the next suspenseful episode.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4 airs on Tuesday

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4 airs on Tuesday for viewers in the US on BritBox. The drama continues in Saltleigh as the team faces new twists during the regatta. The episode is full of suspense, family tensions, and clever detective work as Humphrey, Esther, and the team try to keep everyone safe.

Where to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4

In the UK, Beyond Paradise season 3 airs on Fridays at 8pm GMT on BBC One. Episodes are also available at the same time on BBC iPlayer. In the US, the episode can be watched on BritBox every Tuesday. The series is also available on Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and in Australia on ABC iview.

What to expect from Beyond Paradise season 3 episode

This episode is about the final day of the regatta in Saltleigh. Tensions are high and every choice counts. Polly becomes sick after drinking a tainted smoothie. Humphrey, Esther, and Kelby work quickly to find out who is responsible.

The investigation reveals family secrets, racing rivalries, and hidden motives. At the same time, relationships are tested. Francine shares her true feelings about sailing, Martha struggles to manage her responsibilities, and Hugo worries about Polly’s safety. Viewers can expect suspense, smart detective work, emotional moments, and even humor as the race continues and the team works to keep everyone safe.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4 arrives

Episode 3 focuses on the mysterious poisoning of three local people connected to Gabriella Dalmori’s chocolate shop. Humphrey and Esther discover that the chocolates themselves were safe. The real culprit, Kenny Pluckley, had coated his pen with digoxin and targeted people who had wronged his late friend Monica Grey. The clever plan ends with the goldfish as the only fatality.

At the same time, personal stories develop. Rosie struggles with her feelings after visiting her mother, creating a parenting challenge for Martha and Humphrey. Archie’s romantic interest in Esther grows, and the investigation explores themes of grief, revenge, and unspoken emotions. By the end of the episode, both the mysteries and the characters’ relationships are set to develop further in the next episode.

Fans watch the new episodes of Beyond Paradise season 3 on BritBox, Prime Video and Apple TV.

