“How to avoid sugar baby:” 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino is reportedly setting up a new dating profile

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The recent episode showed Gino Palazzolo explaining his next plan after the breakup of his relationship with Jasmine Pineda, who became pregnant with Matt's child while being married to Gino.

He sat down with his laptop, opened a document, and began writing a new dating profile in a Word document. He was searching on Google for tips to write a good dating profile.

However, the thing that came as a surprise was that he mentioned no sugar babies in the headline and he himself has a long history of being on sugar daddy websites earlier.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Gino accepted himself earlier that he met Jasmine on a sugar baby website

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 18, released on November 2, 2025, on TLC, showed Gino moving on from Jasmine and entering the world of dating once again as he searched the top rated dating sites on his phone.

He explains his intentions of creating a dating profile in the scene, stating:

So my plan is create a dating profile, get myself out there, and I want to use the power of the internet, you know? Because it's so difficult to meet people, you know, down the street or at church or at the grocery store.

He was seen then typing his profile on a Word document as he says while writing on top of the document:

We will call it Gino’s dating profile.

He then speaks to himself that he should probably look for some tips on the internet for the best dating profile, with him reading out the first tip as:

Do write your dating profile when you're in a good mood.

He then reads another tip laughing as:

Don’t use sexual innuendo.

The third one was to be weird, which he said comes naturally to him and the last one to read was to be funny, if at all possible, he added. He agrees with the tips he found on Google as he states:

That's a good, because I think everybody likes humor. Yeah, good tips.

He keeps his phone back and starts writing his headline for the dating profile on his laptop as he say while writing on the word document:

So I think my headline’s gonna be, love to travel the world and no sugar babies.

Gino himself admitted that he had turned to a sugar-daddy/sugar-baby website before meeting Jasmine, as the typical dating methods could not work for him. He later also confessed that he had paid women to go on dinner dates a couple of times, on this site, while he was looking for a long term relationship.

It was a shocker twist when the couple revealed that they themselves had met on a sugar-baby website during the Tell-All of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, as Gino admitted:

All right, so we met on, believe it or not, a sugar baby site.

Jasmine, however, claimed that she had no idea what type of site it was and a friend had placed her ad online for international dating.

The sugar-baby revelation became a point of clash as well in their relationship, as Jasmine confronted Gino angrily after discovering that him being on such websites, as she tells him:

I’m sorry, I’m not a sugar baby. I prefer to have three, four, five, six, seven jobs… but this is depressing because men like you take advantage of women that need it.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda met through a sugar-baby website and got married in June 2023, but after multiple conflicts, including Jasmine romantically involved with a new partner, Matt, with whom she also shares a daughter named Matilda, while being married, led them to an open marriage and now the couple has officially filed for divorce.

