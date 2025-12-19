When will FBI season 8 return with new episodes? Here’s everything to know

FBI season 8 will return with new episodes from February 23, 2026 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

CBS’s FBI season 8 is on a winter hiatus along with other series on the network such as Boston Blue, Fire Country, NCIS franchise, Ghosts and more. After airing its fall finale on December 15, 2025, FBI is taking a long break of more than two months. The show is expected to return to its regular time slot on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 9/8c with episode 11.

While CBS has a tradition of taking winter breaks to celebrate the end-of-the-year festivities every year, this time the pause for show is longer than the previous years. It is likely that CBS is keeping the Winter Olympics in focus. It is reported that NBC will air the Winter Olympics for a large part of February 2026. As such, instead of returning in January only to take another break, all returning shows on CBS will extend their breaks till the last week of February 2026.

Incidentally, FBI season 8’s return will also flag off its spinoff, CIA, to premiere on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 10/9c, right after the parent series. CBS has already come up with a first look at the characters for the new show. Meanwhile, FBI season 8 wound up its fall finale with a two-episodes, two-hour show for its fans.

FBI season 8: Fall finale recap

As mentioned before, prior to going for its winter pause, FBI season 8 aired its fall finale on December 15, 2025 with a two-part story. The episodes 9 and 10, titled Lone Wolf and Wolf Pack, respectively, uncovered a huge ideological crime affecting various parts of the society. It also extended to Assistant Special Agent-in-charge, Jubal Valetine, and his son, Tyler.

FBI season 8 episode 9, titled Lone Wolf, opened the case of serial killing leading to multiple thefts across the city. As the team investigated, they uncovered a larger plan for chaos and mayhem from an extremist group. As the team worked on the case, Jubal’s son, Tyler Valentine, was seen recording events. While he was asked to clear the space, he lingered hoping to make a difference.

However, there was an explosion in the building near the investigation location and Tyler was caught among the other victims. Badly injured, an unresponsive Tyler was taken to the hospital. As the doctors could not assure Jubal of Tyler’s recovery, the father was seen distraught. While he was asked to step away from the case, Jubal showed the helpless unrest of a detective.

The 10th episode of FBI season 8, titled Wolf Pack, focused on Jubal’s predicament as his team worked the case while he waited for his son to regain consciousness. Trying to show restraint while listening to one of the extremists eulogize their beliefs and ideologies, Jubal was seen defying orders to take matters into his hands.

While aware of the regret he may have for crossing lines, Jubal’s anger and anguish blurred his judgment. However, after Tyler regained consciousness, the father was relieved to find his son better.

FBI season 8 episode 11: What is expected from the new episode?

The returning show will likely continue the plot from where it left in the fall finale. Since the fall finale and its previous episodes left many threads loose, the returning episode 11 may address many of them.

To start, the fall finale wound up with Tyler’s return to health calming Jubal’s anxiety. However, the extremist and his group was not addressed by the show’s end. Moreover, Jubal had taken matters into his hands by holding the person of interest at gunpoint. Also, cancer-survivor, Tyler, came close to death through his own recklessness.

As such, rounding up the extremist group seems to be the logical step to open the next episode with. Whether the group reveals more secret plans remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Jubal may face the consequences of bypassing orders and acting on his own. Since his moves were unprofessional, he may offer to take on punishment.

Elsewhere, Tyler may accept his foolhardiness and promise to listen to advice. Alternatively, the new episode may showcase OA and Gemma’s predicament after the two broke up over the latter’s emotional affair. Moreover, the fans may have more insight into Scola’s personal life through Nina Chase.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, February 23, 2026, to catch FBI season 8 episode 11. Meanwhile, stream the previous episodes on Paramount Plus.