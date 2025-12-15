FBI season 8 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI airs on CBS on Mondays (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

FBI season 8 episode 9, titled “Lone Wolf,” is set to air as part of a two-hour fall finale event that significantly raises the stakes for the New York Field Office. The episode premieres on Monday, December 15, 2025, on CBS, an hour earlier than the show’s usual slot due to the back-to-back broadcast.

The episode begins with what appears to be a routine investigation into the murder of three sex workers found inside a brownstone. However, the case quickly escalates when the team uncovers signs of a much larger and more dangerous plan targeting the city. At the same time, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine is distracted by a troubling call from his son, Tyler, adding a personal layer to an already tense situation.

FBI season 8 episode 9 airs on Monday

FBI Season 8 Episode 9 airs on Monday, December 15, 2025. It is part of a special two-hour fall finale. The episode starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It begins earlier than usual because two episodes air back-to-back. The story kicks off with a routine case that quickly turns into a city-wide threat. Fans should tune in on Monday night to catch all the action live. This episode sets up high drama and major twists as the team races against time.

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 9

You can watch FBI Season 8 Episode 9 on CBS when it airs live. It will also be available on Paramount+ after the broadcast. CBS offers the episode through regular cable and streaming platforms like YouTube TV and Fubo TV. Paramount+ lets you stream the episode on demand, usually after it airs on TV. If you miss the live broadcast, you can catch it later on Paramount+ at your convenience.

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 9

The episode begins with a homicide investigation in Manhattan. Three sex workers are found murdered inside a brownstone. The crime initially appears isolated and straightforward. The New York Field Office takes charge immediately. Early evidence suggests the women were deliberately targeted. The scene shows signs of planning and coordination.

As the team digs deeper, unusual details come to light. The victims were linked to the same group of men. These men report being drugged during private encounters. Afterward, personal items were stolen from them. The stolen items include laptops, keys, and work identification. This discovery shifts the case in a new direction.

Maggie and OA interview the affected men. Each account closely mirrors the others. The similarities point toward an organized scheme. Theft, not money, appears to be the primary goal. Murder seems intended to remove witnesses. The stolen credentials suggest access to restricted locations.

Jubal and Isobel reassess the scope of the threat. The items taken could enable a much larger operation. The team realizes the murders may be only the first phase. There is growing concern about an impending attack. Time becomes a critical factor in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jubal receives a troubling call from his son, Tyler. The call distracts him during an already tense case. Jubal struggles to balance his responsibilities. His concern for Tyler adds emotional weight to the episode. Personal stakes rise alongside professional pressure.

As evidence comes together, the danger escalates. The killer’s actions suggest ideological motivation. The team begins to suspect broader involvement. What started as a single case now threatens the city. The episode builds toward an urgent turning point. The fallout sets the stage for a far larger crisis ahead.

A brief recap of episode 8 before FBI season 8 episode 9 arrives

Episode 8 centers on a dangerous case involving press freedom. A journalist investigating Chinese dissidents is murdered. Her cameraman, Quinn, narrowly escapes the same fate. The New York Field Office is assigned to investigate. Early evidence suggests foreign involvement. The case quickly escalates beyond a standard homicide.

The team learns the journalist uncovered a forced repatriation operation. Chinese dissidents were being targeted on U.S. soil. Quinn becomes the next target after Holly’s murder. He is abducted before the team can secure him. The kidnappers plan to smuggle him out of the country. Time becomes the team’s biggest enemy.

Maggie, OA, and the rest of the unit work against diplomatic barriers. Jurisdictional limits complicate the investigation. Leads point toward a Chinese diplomatic liaison. The team uncovers connections to multiple disappearances. These dissidents were silenced for opposing the regime. The scope of the conspiracy becomes clear.

The FBI tracks the suspect to an unexpected location. They discover she has been abducted as well. Under pressure, she reveals Quinn’s location. The team moves quickly to rescue him. Quinn is saved before being transported overseas. The resolution comes rapidly but decisively.

In a final twist, Chinese authorities take custody of the suspect. They promise to follow their own protocol. The outcome raises moral questions about justice. The case ends without a clear closure.

Meanwhile, OA faces major personal upheaval. His relationship with Gemma abruptly ends. She reveals she has moved on. OA is left stunned and emotionally shaken. The episode closes with uncertainty for him. Both professionally and personally, consequences linger heading into Episode 9.

Catch FBI season 8 on CBS.