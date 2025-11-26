FBI season 8 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Jubal Valentine (Image via Instagram / fbicbs)

FBI season 8 returns after a two-week Thanksgiving break with episode 7, Fadeaway. It premieres on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The new episode focuses on a Brooklyn apartment explosion that sends the team into a dangerous prison case. Isobel also faces a major career choice that could change the team’s future.

The season has delivered emotional and intense cases. Earlier episodes explored personal loss, deadly criminal groups and leadership changes that challenged the team. These moments set a serious tone as viewers moved into episode 6.

As the story continued, team members dealt with growing tension and changing roles. Isobel took on new responsibilities while others were missing from action. The mix of family tragedies, risky missions and personal struggles created a heavy and dramatic build-up to episode 6.

FBI season 8 episode 7 airs on Monday

FBI season 8 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET on CBS, and episode 7 will stay on the same schedule. Fadeaway will premiere on December 1, 2025 at 9 pm ET/PT. The episode picks up after the Thanksgiving break with a big explosion in Brooklyn and a case that leads the team into a prison investigation.

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 7

Viewers can watch FBI season 8 episode 7 live on CBS when it airs. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+, and Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the same day. In some countries, new episodes are also available on Prime Video, making it easy for international fans to catch up.

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 7

Episode 7 takes the FBI team into a dangerous situation when they learn that the bomber behind a Brooklyn apartment explosion is working under orders from a convict in prison.

This leads the agents into a tense prison environment where Scola finds himself in a risky and unstable situation with little backup. The convict’s influence from inside the facility raises the danger, making the prison more of a trap than just a place for questioning.

Alongside the case, the episode shows important changes within the team. Isobel must pick her successor before moving into her new role, and the crisis with the prison case may affect her choice. With leadership decisions on the line and Scola’s safety in jeopardy, Fadeaway promises intense action, high stakes, and crucial moments that could change the team’s future.

A brief recap of episode 6 before FBI season 8 episode 7 arrives

FBI season 8 episode 6, Parental, aired on November 17, 2025, and focused on a shocking baby-trafficking case disguised as stillbirths. The investigation showed that a trusted doctor had secretly sold infants, and Lyall and Amy learned the heartbreaking truth that their son had been taken at birth. In Jubal’s absence, Isobel led the team through the emotional investigation.

The episode reached its peak during a tense hostage standoff. Lyall, overwhelmed by years of grief and betrayal, held officers at gunpoint. Isobel went into the field to negotiate, using her own experiences with family struggles. Her calm and caring approach convinced Lyall to surrender. The scene revealed a new side of Isobel and showed the deep emotional impact of the baby-trafficking case.

Fans can watch the new episodes of FBI season 8 on CBS and Paramount Plus