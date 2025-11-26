Dancing With the Stars' Robert Irwin stuns the judges with a finale Quickstep despite intercostal injury

DWTS Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin performed the finale Quickstep on Dancing With the Stars season 34 despite dealing with an intercostal injury.

His professional partner, Witney Carson, addressed the injury in a TikTok video posted on Monday, November 24, stating that Irwin’s “ribs have been killing him” and that “more will be revealed on Tuesday.”

Carson explained that adjustments were made to accommodate Irwin’s condition, which affected rehearsals and choreography involving other dancers.

She noted that Irwin continued to rehearse until the last moment of preparation for the finale. Despite his injury, Irwin completed all three rounds of the finale.

Quickstep performance and judges’ feedback

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Judges' Choice Round, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a Quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet.

Judge Derek Hough told Irwin to display a wide frame. Irwin's rib injury was mentioned, and it was suggested that he might have to relax his movements if necessary.

Upon the completion of the dance, Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out an error; however, she still referred to the performance as "amazing, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wonderful."

Hough referred to the performance as “crisp and clean,” emphasizing movement across the floor. Bruno Tonioli compared Irwin’s movement to a gazelle with the power of a lion.

The scores for this round were Carrie Ann (9), Derek (10), and Bruno (10), totaling 29 out of 30 points.

Instant dance challenge execution

during​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Instant Dance Challenge, Irwin decided to do a cha cha to "Cake By the Ocean" by DNCE.

He said before the show that cha cha was pretty difficult for him. Carson, who was supporting Irwin, got the compliment from Inaba for their great connection during the routine.

Hough stated he was nervous for Irwin during the performance and highlighted the rotation as impressive.

Tonioli observed that the performance was much cleaner than the ones before, and he also recognized that Irwin had cleverly used the floor.

Each judge decided to give a perfect score to the performance: Carrie Ann (10), Derek (10), and Bruno (10), therefore, the total points for the round were ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌30.

Freestyle routine and scores

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Freestyle Round, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced to "Black & Gold" by Sam Sparro and "The Nights" by Avicii.

The performance featured several lifts and the use of professional dancers. Irwin's rib injury made the performance more difficult.

Carson changed some lifts and transitions to parts of the body that shehrne less while still keeping the routine. Carrie Ann Inaba talked to Irwin directly and acknowledged him with her words.

Hough called the routine a lovely freestyle, and Tonioli said it was a solid gold performance.

Each judge gave the highest score: Carrie Ann (10), Derek (10), and Bruno (10), making a total of 30 points. The score of this round combined with the previous ones confirmed Irwin as the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌winner.

Finale outcome and ranking

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ judges' leaderboard after the finale had Alix Earle at the top with a total of 90 points.

Next to her were Robert Irwin and Jordan Chiles who both scored 89 points and shared the third position. Dylan Efron had 88 points, and Elaine Hendrix had 87 points.

The final announcement had Elaine Hendrix in fifth place, Dylan Efron in fourth, and Jordan Chiles in third. Alix Earle was the runner-up, and Robert Irwin was the winner of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

With his performance, Irwin closed the season, and the finale, in addition to acknowledgments from all judges and the host, was a thank you to the competitors for their efforts throughout the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

