Is there a post-credits scene in Zootopia 2? Details analyzed

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps take to the water in Disney’s Zootopia 2. Image via Disney.

Zootopia 2 does have a post-credits scene, and it sits right at the very end of the theatrical experience. The sequel reunites viewers with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, now rookie partners on the Zootopia Police Department, as they chase a new villain, the pit viper Gary De’Snake, across fresh corners of the city.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira and more, Zootopia 2 keeps the case-focused structure of the first film while introducing underwater zones and reptile districts.

After the story resolves and a Gazelle concert plays over the initial credits, the movie adds one last small scene that focuses only on Judy, Nick’s voice and an unexpected object drifting into frame. It is brief and subdued, yet it serves as a character grace note and a possible roadmap for where the franchise could head next.

Does Zootopia 2 have a post-credits scene, and when does it play?

There is a single post-credits scene in Zootopia 2, and it plays after the complete scroll of the credits has finished. Viewers need to sit through the full cast and crew listing, studio logos and legal lines before the screen cuts back to animation. Earlier, the film already uses the first stretch of credits for a Gazelle performance, mirroring how the original Zootopia handled its musical curtain call.

For the 2016 film, the credits concert functioned as the last piece of the story, and there was no extra stinger tucked at the very end. Recent coverage of the sequel confirms that the new movie breaks from this pattern and categorically includes an after-credits bonus.

Practically, anyone watching Zootopia 2 who wants to see the extra content should remain seated until the theater lights come fully up. The concert plays, the crawl runs and only then does the camera return to Zootopia for a final, compact scene.

Zootopia 2 post-credits scene breakdown

The post-credits scene in Zootopia 2 is set in Judy Hopps’ apartment. The opening shot peers in through her window and fixes on the familiar carrot-shaped voice recorder resting on the sill. A paw places the recorder on its stand and the audience hears Judy press the button. Multiple accounts agree that Nick’s recorded message plays in response. Nick Wilde says,

“love ya, partner.”

Judy hits the button again and repeats the moment, treating the line like a looped reassurance. The quiet is broken by voices from the other side of the wall. One neighbor complains loudly about hearing the same clip repeatedly. The other neighbor remarks that Judy is “proud of herself but still needs external validation.”

Their bickering frames the recorder as both a sweet memento and a slightly embarrassing reminder of how much the bunny officer cares what her fox partner thinks of her. The conversation then turns toward Judy’s work. A neighbor asks what case she is on next. Judy replies that she is on a case,

“where a rabbit strangled her neighbor.”

It plays out as a dark comedy, suggesting that her patience with off-screen criticism has its limits. The two unseen residents argue over who upset her, and their voices slowly fade under the ambient city noise. The neighbours screamed,

“You made her mad!”

At that point, the stinger shifts from dialogue to visual tease. A large shadow glides over the windowsill and the recorder. A single oversized feather drops into frame, lands beside the carrot device and then blows away on the wind. The movie cuts out on that image without naming the source of the feather or showing the creature it belongs to.

What does the Zootopia 2 post-credits scene really set up?

Emotionally, the stinger underlines how central the Judy and Nick partnership remains to Zootopia 2. Nick does not appear on screen, yet the recording makes his feelings explicit in a way he does not always manage in the main story. As per the ABC7 On The Red Carpet report dated November 10, 2025, co-director Jared Bush stated,

“The fun thing about this world is it really does feel like a believable real place.”

Having Nick say something as simple and direct as “I love you, partner” through a scratchy recorder fits that aim, because it reads as a private moment these characters would actually keep. The neighbors’ banter also aligns with how the filmmakers discuss tone. As per the ABC7 On The Red Carpet report dated November 10, 2025, Byron Howard said,

“The comedy I think is a big part of why the first movie worked.”

The gag about Judy, half joking that she might strangle a neighbor, keeps the dialogue snappy while still pointing to her need for boundaries and for support from Nick. The feather marks the transition from character grace note to franchise hint. Within the sequel itself, the story already pushes the city beyond mammals into underwater hangouts and reptile zones.

Stay tuned for more updates.