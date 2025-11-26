Where was Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery filmed? All filming locations revealed

Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Image via Instagram/@knivesout)

Detective Benoit Blanc returns in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson's acclaimed whodunit series. Johnson, who wrote and directed the film, produced it alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

The movie hit select theatres on November 26, 2025 and streams on Netflix starting December 12, 2025, following premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 and London's Film Festival on October 8.

Filming wrapped in the summer of 2024, primarily around London, blending historic sites with studio precision to evoke the story's isolated religious enclave.

Production designer Rick Heinrichs crafted key interiors at Leavesden, while exteriors drew from Essex's ancient woodlands for authenticity.

Daniel Craig stars as the sharp-witted sleuth, unravelling a baffling murder in a secluded upstate New York church community.

The ensemble cast features Josh O'Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy, Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix, Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks and Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott.

Jeremy Renner plays Dr Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington is seen as Vera Draven, Andrew Scott as Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack plays Cy Draven and Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt.

Plot details centre on Blanc's most personal case yet- a death that shatters the congregation's fragile peace, exposing buried loyalties and dark secrets.

All filming locations of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, explored

Holy Innocents Church, High Beech, Loughton, Essex: This Victorian Gothic structure from 1873, designed by Sir Arthur Blomfield, served as the church exterior. Nestled in Epping Forest, it captured the trailer's opening shots and key congregation scenes. Craig, O'Connor and Close were spotted filming here in June 2024, using the surrounding trees for tense forest sequences.

Woodhall Manor, Suffolk: This medieval Grade II-listed estate, with 16th-century additions doubled as a grand mansion for pivotal confrontations. Its historic isolation fit Blanc's probe into the elite fringes of the church world.

Butler's Retreat, Chingford, Essex: A Grade II-listed converted barn turned restaurant in Epping Forest, it provided wooded backdrops and possible interior spots for community gatherings. Its rural charm mirrored the plot's hidden-away group dynamics.

Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, Hertfordshire: The production hub for most interiors, including a full church set built by Heinrichs. Soundstages handled controlled dialogue and action, with post-production tweaks finalising the New York illusion.

London Streets and Public Areas: Scattered exteriors in the city stood in for small-town establishing shots, including pedestrian scenes and administrative buildings. Specific spots remained low-key to avoid disruptions during the June-August shoot.

These choices kept costs down while leveraging the UK's film infrastructure, wrapping principal photography by August 17, 2024.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery opens in theatres today, November 26, 2025 for an exclusive run before landing on Netflix on December 12.

