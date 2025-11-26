What will FX’s new series ‘Far Cry’ be about? Everything we know so far

Far Cry 5 (Image Via Getty)

Far Cry started as a video-game world where players explore big, wild places, face danger, fight villains, and try to survive.

Now, FX is turning that world into a live-action TV show.

The new show will follow the same idea as the games: every season will be different, with a new story, new characters, and a fresh setting.

The series is being created by two big names: Noah Hawley, famous for shows like Fargo and Alien: Earth and Rob Mac also known as Rob McElhenney, known for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Rob Mac will also act in the show, the first actor officially attached so far.

Far Cry will stream on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally once it’s ready.

FX says that the show will stay true to Far Cry’s signature mix of danger, action, and unpredictable chaos, but will use TV’s power to tell deeper, character-driven stories.

At this moment, the show does not yet have a firm premiere date, and details about the first season’s plot are still under wraps.

So for now, fans know the series is coming, but must wait for more news to learn when and what exactly they will see.

What we know so far: Format, creators, cast, and expectations







Far Cry’s TV version is officially ordered by FX as a limited anthology series.

That means each season will be a standalone story with different cast, setting, and plot each time.

This matches the way the games work: Each game changes setting and characters.

The show is being produced by Noah Hawley, known for strong, thoughtful stories and Rob Mac, a seasoned actor-creator.

Rob Mac will also star in the first season.

Because each season resets everything, the creators have freedom.

They could explore jungles, remote islands, harsh mountains, anywhere, with new stories, threats, and conflicts.

This opens doors to fresh, varied storytelling, and might bring in both longtime fans and newcomers.

So far, no one else besides Rob Mac is confirmed in the cast.

FX and Ubisoft have not revealed which characters or plot from the game universe will be adapted first.

Why this series matters and what fans should watch it for

Far Cry games built a legacy by offering wild adventure, danger, moral choices, and big open worlds.

If the series stays true, it can deliver that feeling in a fresh way on screen.

With anthology format, creators can experiment season after season, different kinds of stories, characters, and settings, while keeping core tone of chaos, survival, and human conflict.

With experienced creators like Noah Hawley and Rob Mac leading the project, the show has a good chance to mix strong storytelling with the raw edge fans expect from Far Cry.

Since Rob Mac will star, there’s hope the adaptation will balance action, character drama, and dark humor.

For now, viewers should keep eyes on announcements for cast, plot hints, and a release window.

When Far Cry drops on Hulu/Disney+, it might become one of the most interesting video-game adaptations this year.

Stay tuned for more updates.