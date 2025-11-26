Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli celebrates his 70th birthday during the season 34 grand finale

Bruno Tonioli (Image via Instagram/@brunotonioliofficial)

Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli turns 70! The popular choreographer and TV personality celebrates his big birthday at the much-awaited DWTS season 34 grand finale.

The remaining contestants who are competing in the finale are Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, and Dylan Efron as they all are gearing up for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Bruno Tonioli earned his first break in mainstream TV fame in 2004 with the premiere of Strictly Come Dancing. As he joined the show as one of its judges, he joined Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, and head judge Len Goodman.

Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli: All about his career highlights

As we celebrate the legendary dancer’s 70th birthday, let us take a look at his career highlights. Bruno's dancing career began as a choreographer and dancer, as he has been credited for working with notable figures like Tina Turner, Elton John, and the Rolling Stones.

Just a year later, Bruno Tonioli also joined Len and Carrie Ann Inaba in the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars. Earlier this year, Bruno Toioli stepped down as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, as he said:

"After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT. And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with. They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he's already proven this year."

Tonioli also revealed that despite being a judge on Strictly for so long, he never actually watched it. Tonioli told Radio Times:

"I've been doing it for 14 years and I never watched a single show because I don't want to become self-conscious. But we recently made a DVD of all the best dances from Blackpool – that was the first time I watched something back."

Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli on what keeps the show going

Judge Bruno Tonioli loves dancing and recently told TV Insider on what keeps the show going,

“Dancing With the Stars is a beating heart,” Tonioli says with his trademark passion and zesty energy. “Every time, it feels like it’s the first time I do it. You feel it when you come to the studio. The [dancers] keep me interested. I know what a waltz is, but how are you going to play it? Every season they reinterpret these dances. That’s the magic.”

While talking about his judging, Tonioli says:

“I don’t care who you are. You’re going to get the same comments from me.’”

The longtime DWTS judge has also opened up about how fans and people around him have been kind to him, as he said,

“Fans have been so nice to me because when I’m offscreen, I just live my life like everyone else. I love to go to the supermarket, the garden center. People are so kind.”

