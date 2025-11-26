Complete cast breakdown of Eternity: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Eternity cast (Image Via Getty)

Eternity is a new romantic comedy with a gentle, strange twist. The movie poses a simple yet profound question: After you die, where would you want to spend eternity? In this film, people arrive at a waiting place and get one week to pick their final home. Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen, must choose between two men she loves. One is Larry, the man she built a life with. The other is Luke, her first love, who died young and waited for her.

That love triangle sits at the heart of the story and gives the movie both its laughs and its ache.

The movie is directed by David Freyne and was written by Freyne with Pat Cunnane.

A24 is releasing the film in the United States, and it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September 2025.

The film is set to reach wide theaters on November 26, 2025.

The cast includes Miles Teller, Callum Turner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John Early, and Olga Merediz in key roles.

The trailer appeared in July 2025 and shows the afterlife as a colorful, odd place with rules that feel both funny and sad.

This film uses familiar actors to ground a strange idea.

Olsen brings quiet strength to Joan.

Teller and Turner give the men believable history and feeling.

Supporting players add humor and heart.

At its best, Eternity asks viewers to think about love, time, and the value of small, everyday moments.

It is a film that aims to make you laugh and also to make you pause and remember.

Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Elizabeth Olsen plays Joan.

Olsen became widely known for the Disney+ show WandaVision and many film roles.

She often plays quiet, complex characters and here she gives Joan a steady, warm center.

Miles Teller plays Larry, Joan’s husband.

Teller is known for Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick.

He often plays earnest men who feel real and lived in.

In Eternity, he shows Larry’s love and the weight of years.

Callum Turner plays Luke, Joan’s first love.

Turner has appeared in the Fantastic Beasts movies and the HBO series Masters of the Air.

He brings a patient, thoughtful feeling to Luke, who waited a long time.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Anna, an afterlife coordinator.

Randolph earned praise for roles in Dolemite Is My Name and other projects.

She adds humor and grounded energy to the film’s stranger scenes.

John Early plays Ryan, another coordinator.

Early is a comedian and actor viewers may know from shows like Search Party.

Olga Merediz plays Karen, a neighbor and friend; she has a long record in theater and TV, often giving small but memorable performances.

The film also shows older versions of characters.

Their experience helps the story feel like a life lived across time.

Together, this cast mixes familiar faces and fresh energy.

Eternity also stands out because it treats the afterlife in a soft and welcoming way.

The film shows that love does not end when life ends, and that memories stay with us.

The cast helps this idea feel real, because each actor plays their part with care.

Viewers get to see how people hold on to moments that shaped them.

The film also uses light comedy to balance the serious parts, so it never feels too heavy.

Eternity hopes to leave people with a warm feeling and a reminder that the people we love matter the most.

Watching them is like meeting old friends in a new place, the perfect fit for this gentle story and hope.

