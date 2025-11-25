Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Finale: Elaine Hendrix earns a perfect 30 for her "exquisite" rumba in the Judges' Choice Round

Actress Elaine Hendrix (Image via Getty)

The finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has opened with its first of three rounds, the Judges’ Choice Round, and actress Elaine Hendrix, paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten, delivered a flawless rumba to the song “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall.

Guided by judge Derek Hough, the routine earned perfect scores of 10 from all three judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, for a total of 30 out of 30.

Judges’ Choice Round on Dancing with the Stars

In the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, the first of three rounds — the Judges’ Choice Round — tasked each finalist team with learning a new Latin or ballroom style under direct coaching from the judges.

For Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, judge Derek Hough selected the rumba and requested a “rubber-band-like dynamic” with accentuated movements.

Within the performance, Carrie Ann Inaba praised Elaine, saying,

“I have been waiting for you to do a dance like this … Alan, thank you for giving us this choreography.”

Derek added,

“That was exquisite. You have been on a hero’s journey … Beautiful, arms beautiful, texture in your movement.”

Bruno Tonioli concluded:

“Pure class. The perfect balance of sensuality and elegance … Like the best silk … Pitch-perfect interpretation.”

The trio of scores — 10 from each judge — confirmed the perfect 30.

Elaine Hendrix entered the finale alongside four other celebrity–pro duos: Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, social-media star Alix Earle, reality TV/media personality Dylan Efron and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin — all of whom survived eliminations that proved high scores alone were no guarantee of continued advancement.

Hendrix’s rumba came at a crucial moment: following the “Prince Night” semi-final elimination of high-scoring competitor Whitney Leavitt, in which she fell victim to insufficient viewer votes despite strong judging marks.

The season has emphasised that judges’ scores must be paired with robust voting support to secure victory.

By earning 30/30 in this opening round, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten set a strong foundation in the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Elaine Hendrix’s journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has included a notable setback: earlier in the competition, she sustained a rib injury during rehearsal, was hospitalised, and missed one live performance.

Despite the injury, she resumed competition and advanced to the finale.

Partnering with Alan Bersten, they together survived the disruption and now arrive at the finale ready for the three-dance showdown.

The rumba in the Judges’ Choice Round thus carried additional weight, representing a comeback and demonstration of resilience.

The song choice — “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall — afforded a dramatic, sensual rumba.

Derek Hough’s direction emphasised “rubber-band-like dynamic” movements, which Elaine and Alan executed to the judges’ satisfaction: Carrie Ann referencing she had “been waiting for you to do a dance like this,” and Bruno encapsulating the moment with his praise of “pitch-perfect interpretation.”

When the last few dancers are heading into the final stages, Elaine’s calm style, sharp moves and graceful control in round one could shape what the judges think - and sway who people decide to support.

Now, those following Dancing with the Stars will keep a close eye to see if she keeps up this energy during the surprise routine and the free-form performance.

Stay tuned for more updates.