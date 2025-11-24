Dancing with the Stars season 34 shares final messages of the contestants ahead of the finale

Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34's most anticipated finale night is close, when the curiosity of fans and viewers will be satisfied when the final winner of the ABC show will be revealed.

The finalists: Robert Irwin & Witney Carson, Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy, Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa and Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach would perform three different routines, competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Ahead of the live finale, scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, the official Instagram handle of Dancing with the Stars released the emotional final messages from the celebrity participants and their pro partners to each other.

Here's what the finalists said in their message to each other, as shared by Dancing with the Stars' official handle

1.) Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

As the finale approached, Robert Irwin took a moment to reflect on just how far he and Witney Carson had come together. He admitted that when the season first began,

"I knew that I was going to give it everything, but it felt impossible. It felt like this huge mountain decline."

But that changed when he saw Witney was his partner, as he expressed how he felt at the moment:

"I felt instantly safe and supported, and protected. And I felt that through this entire journey. You have not only been the person to believe in me and to always have faith in me and to trust me as much as I trust you, but you've also made me a better person in so many ways."

Robert thanked her from the heart, telling her she had believed in him from day one, trusted him fully, and helped shape him into a better person. Calling her “my dance partner, my closest ally, and my best friend,” he ended his message simply and sweetly: “Love you.”

Witney, already emotional, responded with a similar kind of affection that shows just how deep their partnership has grown, as she started,

“Robert, where do I even begin? I’ve already been crying all day,” she admitted as she tried to express how proud she was of him. She told him she had been impressed by his maturity, positivity, and the way he approaches every situation with passion, adding:

"You're just so passionate and positive, and you uplift everyone around you. It's been such a special, memorable season for me, and I'll never forget it."

Witney even joked that he now officially has “another older sister to bug you and annoy you and tell you what to do in life.” However, behind the humor was real loyalty, as she concluded her message:

"Just know that I'm your number 1 fan forever. I just want the absolute best for you in life, so know that I'll always be here for you no matter what. You can always call me and annoy me and team Irwin it forever."

2.) Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Elaine Hendrix laughed at herself, first admitting she had somehow spilled something on her sweater again and teasing that she had never spilled around anyone more than she had around Alan.

But those small, funny moments revealed how much she adores him. “I love you so much,” she told him before explaining that there simply weren’t enough words to express what this journey meant to her, adding:

"From the first moment I met you, we put our feet on the floor and we just talked to 1 another and I knew then that something sparked in my heart that I was in safe hands and that was really important to me."

Elaine thanked him for believing in her, for pushing her past her own expectations, and for giving her challenges, the fun, the love, the care and even the ear when she needed to talk to someone, calling the experience a once-in-a-lifetime gift. She told Alan:

"I wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else. You're stuck with me forever now. So I love you."

Alan’s response to Elaine was just as full of emotion. He began by matching her tenderness right away:

"Elaine, first and foremost, I love you. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything, for trusting me, for believing in yourself. You deserve the world, and I hope you see just how inspiring and how special you are. From the very first day, we set the intention of being joyful, bringing joy to all of our dances, and I think you did that."

He further thanked her for trusting him, something he knew didn’t come easily to her, and said that every day he felt honored by the way she allowed him in. In his words, she showed everyone that you can follow your dreams at any point in life.

With genuine gratitude, he thanked her for her passion, her care, and for being an incredible partner, ending with love and pride: “I love you, and I’m so proud of you.”

3.) Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Alix Earle started her message by thanking Val for the best 3 months of her life, adding:

"This experience has been everything to me, and it wouldn't be what it is without you."

She called him her best friend, a mentor and even her therapist at times, who had done such an incredible job leading her throughout her Dancing with the Stars journey.

Further remarking about how he helped her grow as a person, gave her the confidence, and she could not have asked for a better partner or a better friend throughout the whole experience, the influencer added:

" And it's been such a pleasure to come in here every day and get to work with you. I don't take any of this for granted. It has been the best experience ever. And yeah, just wanted to say, love you, Val."

Val was seen wearing glasses covering his eyes in the message, to avoid his tears being seen, as he explained that tears today are a meme tomorrow, starting to express his emotional message:

"But I did want to tell you how much I appreciate you. It's just been an absolute pleasure spending every single day with such a hardworking, generous, kind human being like yourself."

Val expressed further that, beyond the dancing itself, he deeply appreciated the opportunity Alix gave him, the chance to teach, perform, and do what he loves at such a high level.

He explained that it was her talent, dedication, and work ethic that made that possible, and he said that these were the reasons he genuinely loved working with her.

Sharing that he would truly miss this Dancing with the Stars season because of her, and that he felt incredibly grateful and proud of everything they accomplished together, adding that he hoped their paths would cross again in the future and said he was sure they would, because he believed they would remain friends for life.

"So hopefully we cross paths in the future and I know we will because we'll be friends for life. Bye."

4.) Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Ahead of the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, Jordan Chiles poured her heart out to Ezra Sosa, calling him “the most amazing partner I could ever ask for.”

She told him that he shines in ways she wishes she could and that he has become someone incredibly special to her. Jordan spoke about their connection with warmth and humor, calling him her “partner in crime,” her “other half,” and even “the fire to my ice,” further reminding him that:

"We sizzle together, and I want you to always remember that don't let anybody ever dim your light. Don't let anybody allow you to silence your voice. And you have been such a remarkable person to not only help me tell my story, but also to be able to help you uplift yourself. So, to an amazing season. I love you so dearly. And I hope to see you on the other end."

Ezra responded from the next room over, and the emotion in his message was unmistakable. He said that words couldn’t fully capture how grateful he was to her, not just for being his partner, but for giving him a space to grow and, even more importantly, a space where he could simply be himself.

He recalled that on the very first day, Jordan told him, “Ezra, we’re going to have so much fun,” and he said she meant it, as "every single day in the studio has been nothing but fun."

Ezra admitted he was sad knowing their next dance would be their last, but he also felt peace because, as he put it,

"But I know that we may have started this competition as partners, but we're leaving it as best friends. And I know you're gonna be my life forever. I love you always, girl. And don't forget, you're that girl. And never forget that I am that diva, period. Love ya."

5.) Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dylan Efron admitted he had walked into the competition with no idea what he was doing and that the entire experience felt uncomfortable and intimidating at first, as he told her,

"But you literally held my hand throughout this whole thing, and I grew so much as a person. And I wouldn't have had this experience without you. Like, I was petrified to step on that stage for a while, but I think knowing that you were there with me the whole time, and you always had my back, that gave me the confidence to go out there and eventually become a dancer."

He further thanked her for her patience, stressing that he wasn’t an easy student, and said she saw something in him before he ever saw it in himself. More than anything, he cherished the lifelong friendship they had built.

Daniella replied through tears, calling herself “an emotional wreck.” She told Dylan how grateful she was to have him as her partner and thanked him for making their journey “so beautiful.”

She described him as the kindest, most hard-working, selfless person through this whole thing and said she truly could not have asked for a better partner, further adding that watching him find his confidence and shine week after week was the highlight of her season, noting further:

"You are freaking awesome. And just know you have a friend in me forever, and family, and Olivia is my new bestie, so you can't get rid of me. But I just want you to know, I love you, dude. You're pretty freaking cool."

Stay tuned for more updates.