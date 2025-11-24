Did Dean Withers come out as bisexual? Viral tweet about the political commentator debunked

Dean Withers has accumulated millions of followers on TikTok (Image via Getty)

Reports of Dean Withers coming out as bisexual have been trending online for some time. The news emerged from a post shared by "Dissident Wire" on X (formerly Twitter) on November 23, 2025.

The account did not provide any additional information about the exact source of the alleged update. Meanwhile, it has recently been proven that the news is not true. The reason is that Dissident Wire has been revealed to be a page that focuses on parody news, and nothing posted on their timeline is real.

“News and alerts from around the world. Not affiliated with any organization, podcast, or activist. Parody,” the page bio reads.

Apart from this, the account includes numerous other claims related to famous faces, such as Andrew Tate and Laura Loomer, among others. As of this writing, Dean Withers has not responded to the report by Dissident Wire. While netizens reacted below the post, a few of them alleged that he was partially “bisexual,” adding that this cannot be considered as coming out.

Furthermore, the rumors are reportedly believed to have emerged from the character of the same name from the black comedy film, Saved! The role was portrayed by Chad Faust. Moreover, Dean has also not posted any statement about his coming out on any platform.

Dean Withers had once landed himself in controversy due to his homophobic comments: Apology and more explained

The TikTok star is currently in the headlines due to reports about him coming out as bisexual. Notably, the Grand Junction, Colorado, native was trending for a similar reason last year when some screenshots went viral. The snaps featured Dean Withers using homophobic and racist words, as per Pink News.

All of these incidents occurred after the political commentator appeared in a YouTube video debating with a few supporters of Donald Trump. Online personality Bryce Hall also posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), where he appeared to speak with Withers, who sent a YouTube link. Bryce wrote in response:

“Hella goated by ni**a.”

Following the criticism, Dean Withers replied through Discord, taking responsibility for using the words. The Surrounded star said he was “ashamed” of his actions, adding that this would not stop haunting him forever. He shared the same statement on X, writing that the screenshots were “110% real.”

Dean additionally apologized to the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, saying that he would educate everyone who is standing in the same spot where he stood a long time ago.

“As I speak about on my live streams often, the reason I host my debates is because I was once in a position where I lacked critical education surrounding the topics that I now adamantly preach about, and I now hope to share that same education that brought me to the truth with AS MANY people as I can,” he elaborated.

Dean Withers has gained recognition over the years for his debates on different topics. He has 4.7 million followers on TikTok.