HBO confirms a major Game of Thrones sequel series, along with several other projects that are now being developed in the expanding franchise

Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, George R. R. Martin, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal and Olivia Cooke attend the FYC Special Screening for HBO Max's "House Of The Dragon" at the DGA Theater Complex on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

In a major cable presentation in New York by HBO, Casey Bloys, the CEO and Chairman of HBO, announced that a Game of Thrones sequel series, The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is currently in production, with an approximate release date slated for 2026 or 2027.

Ever since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, a prequel spin-off of the show, called House of the Dragon, premiered on August 21, 2022, and has already aired two seasons. A third season is scheduled to air in late 2026, and a fourth, and potentially final, season is currently being produced for 2028.

George R. R. Martin, from whose books these shows are adapted, confirmed that, apart from The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, there are about five to six other shows in development as part of the Game of Thrones franchise.

While there has been no news yet regarding whether these sequels would be TV shows or movies, one of the confirmed new projects by HBO for the Game of Thrones cinematic franchise is called Aegon’s Conquest, and it is going to be based on Aegon I Targaryen, who ends up claiming Westeros for himself.

Details explored on HBO and George R. R. Martin, confirming upcoming new sequel and prequel projects for the Game of Thrones franchise universe

Additionally, a third season of House of the Dragon is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026, and the fourth and potentially final season has also been confirmed for production in 2028.

At the 2025 Icelandic Noir Festival, according to Los Siete Reinos, George R. R. Martin revealed that several other sequel and prequel series are currently being developed. He said,

“Apart from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms & House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. The majority are prequels, and there are several in development - maybe 5 or 6 shows. And I’m not developing them alone, I’m working on them with other people. And yes, there’s a sequel or two in the works.”

He also said that there are more prequels being discussed than sequels. In October 2024, Warner Bros. Studios confirmed that a Game of Thrones sequel movie was in production, and it could potentially be one of the spin-off projects that George R. R. Martin was talking about.

George R. R. Martin has yet to publish the final two books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, titled The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. The projects that HBO and George R. R. Martin have both hinted at could be linked to these books.

One of the confirmed prequel spin-offs is called Ageon’s Conquest; however, the release date timeline of the show has not yet been released. It will be based on Aegon I Targaryen and two of his sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and how they utilize their army and three dragons to conquer six out of the seven kingdoms in Westeros.

