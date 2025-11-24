NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

A screengrab from NCIS: Sydney (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 continues to bring intense drama and excitement. Episode 7 will premiere on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fans can also stream it on Paramount+, with episodes often available the same night for Premium subscribers. This episode promises mystery, adventure, and suspense as the team investigates a murder case linked to a legendary treasure map.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 has been full of action and surprising twists. In the previous episode, the team faced Australia’s first Ebola case when a U.S. Navy scientist caught a deadly virus that was chemically engineered. The situation became more dangerous when Doc Roy and Blue were exposed, forcing the team to handle the biohazard and protect national security.

As the case progressed, the team discovered the outbreak was linked to a secret DARPA project. The project involved weaponized mosquitoes designed to spread disease. Alan Bridges’ death revealed that a project manager had planned to profit from the bioweapon.

The team uncovered the truth and stopped a global threat. Mackey and Trigger provided lighter moments, showing the importance of teamwork and clever thinking in high-pressure situations.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7 will air on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, the team will take on a dangerous murder case connected to a legendary treasure map. Viewers can expect a mix of mystery, adventure, and exciting international drama as the story unfolds.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Episode 7 live on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. They can also stream it the next day on Paramount+. Premium subscribers may watch it the same day. In Canada, the show airs on Global and is available on StackTV. Fans in Southeast Asia can watch the episode on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7

Episode 7 follows the NCIS: Sydney team as they race to find Yamashita’s Gold, a famous treasure from World War II. A U.S. Navy officer is arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map. The team must navigate legal issues, international regulations and potential criminal interference while racing against the clock.

The episode mixes mystery and adventure. Mackey leads the investigation while JD handles fieldwork and Blue decodes important clues. DeShawn and Evie contribute to both in-field and behind-the-scenes efforts. As secrets from the war resurface and black-ops connections emerge, the stakes grow higher than ever, promising twists that could shape the rest of the season.

A brief recap of episode 6 before NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, “Sucker Punch,” focused on the investigation of Alan Bridges’ death. The team discovered he was infected with a chemically engineered Ebola virus that acted very quickly. Blue and Doc were hospitalized after exposure.

The team traced the outbreak to DARPA’s Project 212. Using surveillance, secret files, and assistance from an insider, they averted a potential global disaster and demonstrated the power of teamwork.

The episode also had lighter moments. Trigger gave the team an unsolvable puzzle box, which Mackey finally solved, adding some comic relief. With the bioweapon stopped and the main villains caught, the team is ready for their next mission, leaving fans excited to see what happens in episode 7.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount+.