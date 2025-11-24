St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

A screengrab from St. Denis Medical season 2 (Image via Youtube / NBC)

St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5, A Strong Cup of Coffee, airs on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The new episode will mix hospital drama with workplace comedy.

It continues the stories from Nurse Appreciation Week and the Gentle Heart award, while showing Dr. Alex’s growing confidence, the ongoing rivalry between Ron and Bruce, and Joyce's efforts to reconnect with the nurses.

Last week on St. Denis Medical, the staff dealt with the chaos of Nurse Appreciation Week. Joyce tried to celebrate with painted rocks and a piñata. Ron and Bruce attended a medical conference, where their antics caused misunderstandings and generated some amusing moments.

The Gentle Heart award brought some friendly competition. Alex and Matt ended up in a tie, showing teamwork and growth. Serena’s pranks with the rocks caused tension and laughter. The doctors also faced patient emergencies that tested their skills. By the end, the team learned about trust and dedication, setting up more surprises for the next episode.

St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5 airs on Monday

Fans of St. Denis Medical season 2 can look forward to episode 5, "A Strong Cup of Coffee," airing on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The show airs every Monday night for the full 13-episode season. This schedule helps viewers keep up with the characters and medical cases.

Where to watch St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 will air live on the main broadcast network, NBC, at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, November 24, 2025. Cable and satellite viewers can watch it as it premieres. The episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock the next morning, where fans can watch new and past episodes with a subscription.

Fans can also watch the episode live on streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, which carry the main channel. These options allow viewers to watch in real time or catch up later, ensuring no one misses the latest hospital drama.

What to expect from St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 continues immediately after the events of Episode 4, "Two Docs, One Conf." Dr. Alex, now more confident after winning the Gentle Heart award, interacts differently with her coworkers and managers. Joyce, whose morale project did not go well, seeks ways to rebuild trust and address the staff’s genuine concerns while maintaining a light and fun atmosphere.

The rivalry between Dr. Ron and Dr. Bruce persists, causing tension in the emergency room and during rounds. The episode combines urgent medical cases that challenge the doctors with humorous moments in the staff room, including pranks and candid conversations. Short, lively scenes and gentle humor keep the hospital interesting while showing the staff’s growth and challenges.

A brief recap of episode 4 before St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 5 arrives

Episode 4, titled Two Docs, One Conf, was full of funny, chaotic and heartfelt moments. The episode began with Joyce preparing for Nurse Appreciation Week, featuring painted rocks and a piñata to celebrate the staff. The Gentle Heart award became the main focus, and Alex and Matt ended up tied, creating a friendly rivalry and discussions about growth and loyalty.

Ron and Bruce went to a medical conference that turned out to be more eventful than expected. From awkward moments with colleagues to Bruce’s squirt gun antics, their misadventures made everyone laugh. Matt also handled a surprise delivery, showing his professional growth.

Serena’s pranks with the rocks caused more tension, while Joyce dealt with the situation calmly. By the end, promises were kept, friendships grew stronger, and the stage was set for new surprises in season 2.

Fans can watch the new episodes of St. Denis Medical season 2 on NBC and Peacock.

