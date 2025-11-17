Where was St. Denis Medical season 2 filmed? All filming locations revealed

St. Denis Medical season 2 airs on NBC (Image via YouTube/ @NBC)

St. Denis Medical season 2 returns to NBC, building the busy hospital world through carefully designed spaces that support the series’ mix of workplace comedy, character-driven storylines, and fast-paced medical chaos.

While the show is set in the fictional town of Merrick, Oregon, filming remained rooted in Southern California for the new season. The production is based in Los Angeles as well.

The season premiered on November 3, 2025. It kicks off with a two-episode debut and continues to follow the staff. A major private donation pushes Joyce to launch an ambitious birthing center while the team still struggles with everyday crises and workplace tension.

All filming locations of St. Denis Medical season 2

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles serves as the central production base for St. Denis Medical season 2, providing the infrastructure and resources required to support a network sitcom of this scale.

The city’s established television production ecosystem gives access to experienced crew members, post-production facilities, and specialized departments. It helps maintain consistency from one season to the next.

Filming in Los Angeles also offers logistical advantages. It allows the team to work within a predictable environment.

The show is set in Oregon, but the decision to film in Los Angeles enables full creative control.

The production team is able to manage lighting, sound, and timing. The disruptions that come with shooting in an active medical facility or a public location are absent.

The city’s longstanding association with television production also ensures that industry-standard safety protocols, set construction teams, and studio services are available.

For season 2, Los Angeles remains the backbone of production, supporting everything from rehearsals to final edits.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on November 12, 2024, Wendi McLendon-Covey said this about the location,

"The hospital set is so realistic that it makes me want to not touch anything. And we have amazing medical consultants to help us look like we know what we’re doing when it comes to taking blood or learning the terms of things. Now again, luckily I’m an administrator, so I don’t have to do these things. I talk mostly about insurance and payment, fundraising, but it is extremely important to nail that. But I do look around like, “Ew, what is that in that jar? Ew.” We did film the pilot in a real hospital. Actually, it’s shut down. And haunted."

The Universal Studios lot in Universal City, CA

The Universal Studios lot in Universal City functions as the primary filming location for St. Denis Medical season 2, offering a controlled environment tailored to the specific needs of the series.

The production utilizes purpose-built sets that replicate every part of the fictional hospital, ensuring continuity across episodes and seasons.

The lot’s soundstages provide the flexibility to create detailed interior spaces and adjust layouts as storylines evolve.

This controlled setting also allows for precise lighting setups and consistent audio quality. It was also possible to integrate practical medical props under safe conditions.

According to OregonLive, dated July 15, 2024, Executive Producer Eric Ledgin explained why Oregon was chosen as the setting for the show. He said the state is often overlooked.

It’s beautiful, unique, and not featured much on television. Ledgin noted during the 2024 TCA press tour that this made Oregon an appealing and fresh backdrop for the series.

Catch St. Denis Medical season 2 on NBC.