"Perhaps a new romance": Next Gen NYC star Georgia fuels speculation about Ariana's love life after Hudson split

Emira D'Spain, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice and Ava Dash Cast Of "Next Gen NYC" (Image Via Getty)

Ariana Biermann is making headlines again, and this time it is about her love life.

The Next Gen NYC star, who is 24, recently ended her long relationship with Hudson McLeroy.

Now, her co-stars are saying she may already be meeting someone new.

This talk took place at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where the cast discussed Ariana's progress since the breakup.

Ava Dash, who appears with Ariana on the show, told Us Weekly that she feels for Ariana.

She said breakups are never easy, and she is glad Ariana has close friends around her.

Ava said that having support matters greatly when someone is going through a difficult time.

She also said Ariana is trying to stay positive and move forward at her own speed.

Georgia McCann also spoke about Ariana and gave a hint that surprised fans.

She said Ariana is “doing really well” after the split and added that viewers may see “perhaps a new romance” this season.

Her remark has now formed a swarm of speculations around it, because many people want to know who the new character in Ariana’s life might be.

When Ariana was asked directly if she was seeing someone again, she did not reject the idea.

She beamed and replied, “Maybe so, maybe so,” which only created more doubts.

Her mother, Kim Zolciak, also cheered her on, stating, “Twenty-four? Go get ’em, tiger,” thus showing her support as Ariana starts a new chapter in her life.

Despite rumors of a possible new partner, Ariana made it clear that she and Hudson continue to get along.

She pointed out that their separation was amicable, and there was still a great deal of respect.

She thanked Hudson for his role in her life and insisted that their friendship is still very active.

Ariana and Hudson’s breakup, their statements and her new chapter in NYC

Ariana confirmed her breakup with Hudson two months ago.

From the start of their high school romance, their relationship was a central storyline in Next Gen NYC Season 1.

Viewers saw this journey as they relocated to New York City, adapted to living independently, and faced the challenges of adjusting to a new metropolis.

Ariana chose an Instagram Story post to announce the breakup.

She stated that it was the most rational decision for each of them to live apart, as they had mutually agreed.

Ariana thanked the fans for the love they had shown the couple throughout the years and said that sometimes life leads people down different paths.

Later, Hudson conveyed a similar message through his social media account.

He said he wished to convey to the public through his writing the same feelings he had.

The singer stated that he would always have love for Ariana and had already expressed his gratitude toward her for her support.

He revealed that to become the person he wants to be, he needs time to recover and address his flaws.

As the couple was separating, he thanked the public for being there with them.

Right after the breakup, Ariana made another major announcement.

She had already secured her own place in New York City.

It was her very first property with only her name written on the lease.

She admitted that moving was thrilling yet also tearful, as it marked a new beginning.

Ariana shared a video with her viewers, showing the house filled with boxes, which she called a major step for her.

Ariana celebrated her 24th birthday

She expressed her gratitude towards her friends and the audience for the birthday greetings and mentioned that she was thankful for the past year.

She uploaded a candid photo of herself blowing out candles and declared that she was up for a fresh start.

The new season of Next Gen NYC will be the one to showcase the turning point in Ariana's life as she decides to transform her persona, get to work, and party with her pals.

With Georgia dropping hints about someone's new love interest, viewers' curiosity about Ariana's next step is on the rise.

Stay tuned for more updates.