Emira D’Spain shared life updates and reflected on friendships after Next Gen NYC season 1 finale

Next Gen NYC star Emira D'Spain (Image via Getty)

Next Gen NYC season 1 came to an end on July 23, 2025, after following the personal lives, friendships, and work journeys of its young cast members.

A few weeks after the season finale of Next Gen NYC, Emira D'Spain, a model and content creator who appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's July 29 episode and shared with viewers how life has been since filming.

She described how the show has helped develop trust and communication with her cast mates, and many of these connections have developed into friendships off the show.

Emira explained that the best part of the whole journey was strengthening her bonds with Gia Giudice, Ariana Biermann and Riley Burruss - girls who all share a connection, having parents featured in the Real Housewives franchise.

Emira shared that she is still actively talking to Ava Dash, and that their friendship improved once the episodes released.

Beyond her reality television star life, Emira recently flew back to Texas to visit her mom and dad and share some family time, as she has posted photos of the trip on her socials, that displayed some of the fun family times for followers to see a glimpse of her life outside of her busy New York City life.

She also confirmed that she and Kevin Stefanick, who also was featured on the show, are still dating.

Emira spoke about strengthened friendships and improved cast relationships in Next Gen NYC

During her WWHL appearance, Emira reflected on the connections she made during Next Gen NYC season 1.

She explained,

“My rose would definitely be furthering my relationships we already had, and then also the new friendships that I've made because of the show.”

She said she had grown closer to Ariana Biermann and Gia Giudice, and also mentioned Riley Burruss, adding that these bonds have continued off-camera.

She revealed she has stayed in contact with Ava Dash, noting:

“Her and I have had many conversations since the show has aired, and we’ve gotten to a great place.”

Next Gen NYC star Emira described how these connections developed over the course of the season, with shared experiences on and off set strengthening their trust.

She added that the friendships built through the show have extended into her personal life, with continued communication and support among the group.

Emira said the show left a lasting mark on her friend group, with bonds that are still important months after filming.

She added that it also gave her a group of peers who understand the special challenges of being in the public eye and on reality TV.

Next Gen NYC star Emira gave personal life updates and spoke about her career focus

Emira confirmed on WWHL that she is still dating Kevin Stefanick, saying their relationship had been well-received by viewers and that Kevin had been comfortable appearing on the show.

She shared that before filming, they discussed his involvement, and he told her, “He loves it because I love it.”

Next Gen NYC star Emira has continued to post moments from their life together, including a recent trip to Hawaii.

She also showed fans her time in Texas with her parents, posting photos of a golf cart ride with her dad and a picture of her light pink Mercedes.

For her work, Emira has stayed active on TikTok and Instagram, posting beauty tips and fashion content while traveling.

She said her followers want to see more of her everyday life, and she enjoys sharing it.

In a recent interview, she gave advice to people starting as interns, saying,

“Be willing to do the grunt work” and explaining that hard work and a positive attitude earn respect."

She also encouraged perseverance in early career stages, highlighting the importance of maintaining a professional and upbeat presence in all settings.

Stay tuned for more updates.