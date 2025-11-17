The Mighty Nein Season 1: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Cast members Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Tasha Huo, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Travis Willingham attend "The Mighty Nein" Season 1 Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere at NYA WEST on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Details explored about the release date, potential storyline, where to watch, and adaptation details of The Mighty Nein’s season 1

Amazon Prime Video’s The Mighty Nein is all set to premiere its first season on the streaming platform on November 19, 2025. The show will be made up of eight episodes in total, with each episode coming up to about 44 minutes. The Might Nein season 1 focuses on a group of youngsters who go on various adventures together.

What they share in common with each other is the fact that none of them wanted to become heroes. The show is set to trace their adventures together while they navigate their status as heroes, alongside their emotional baggage, questionable judgments, and making sure they have each other’s backs.

The entire show is set in the fictional place of Exandria, where the group has to come face-to-face with a dangerous force that threatens to destroy the entire world. The Mighty Nein will focus on their survival in front of such dangers, and it will also eventually turn into a battle to prevent the entire world from collapsing.

One of the major storylines in The Mighty Nein is how the young group of individuals become each other’s found family, despite all the differences between them. The show is a complete animated adaptation of Critical Role’s Campaign 2, and will bring in elements from the original Dungeons & Dragons game.

Unlike having to watch a group of people playing the dice board game manually and having to navigate through fictitious scenarios, The Mighty Nein takes viewers directly into the magical fantasy world. The show will see the entire cast, crew, and production of the original Critical Role return.

Well-known voiceover artists will be a part of season 1, including Laura Bailey as Jester Lavorre, Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin, Liam O’Brien as Caleb Widogast, and Taliesin Jaffe as Mollymauk Tealeaf, to name a few. While the titles of the upcoming episodes of the show have not been released yet, fans and viewers are eagerly looking forward to watching a beloved Dungeons & Dragons game come to life.

