Civil Rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson’s health struggles explored as family clarifies the activist is not on life support following hospitalization reports

Jesse Jackson has battled health issues like Parkinson's in the past (Image via Getty)

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s family has opened up about his health condition, clarifying that the reports of him being on life support are not true. The news arrived a few days after the Rainbow PUSH Coalition revealed that the civil rights activist had been hospitalized, as per ABC7.

The popular Baptist minister’s organization said that he is battling progressive supranuclear palsy and degenerative brain disorder. The nonprofit said on Facebook that Jesse is stable and breathing without the help of machines, adding that physicians are taking care of him.



“The family is grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Reverend Jackson is receiving appropriate treatment. The Jackson family extends heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time,” the statement says.



On November 16, 2025, insiders close to Jesse Jackson’s family said that medication is being provided to him to increase his blood pressure. The source also disclosed that Jesse’s condition has improved. Further updates are awaited.







The social media post featured another statement from Jesse’s son, Yusef, who said that his father has told churches to prepare 2,000 food baskets, ensuring that there are no issues of malnutrition “during the holiday season.”

Apart from this, Jesse Jackson’s daughter Santita also said that it is a tough phase that will go away at one point, as God is in their support. According to ABC7, Santita continued by saying:



“This is not a tragic moment. This is a triumphant moment… As my mother said, ‘We both started at less than zero and now he is a hero to so many.’”



Jesse Jackson has struggled with multiple health issues: Hospitalization, recovery, and more

The Greenville, South Carolina native’s health problems began more than 10 years ago when he was transported to the hospital due to stomach pain, which was later revealed to be gastroenteritis, as per The Gainesville Sun.

Before his hospitalization, Jesse Jackson became unwell due to dehydration. He was busy with the campaign duties for Barack Obama at the time. A day after he was hospitalized, Jesse shared an update by saying that he was doing fine. However, he refused to disclose any other details.

Also known as Jesse Louis Jackson, he said in a statement obtained by CNN in 2017 that he was battling Parkinson’s disease. Jackson stated that the diagnosis was revealed after his family witnessed a few changes in him. Jesse mentioned the impact of the diagnosis by saying:



“I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”



Around four years ago, the former U.S. Shadow Senator and his wife, Jacqueline, had to undergo treatment for a week after contracting COVID-19. CBS News stated that Jackson was also being taken to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab immediately to start treatment for Parkinson’s.

Although Jacqueline was hospitalized along with Jesse Jackson, she was later shifted to the ICU. The duo’s son, Jonathan, confirmed that his mother was getting oxygen treatment for her breathing issues and added:



“We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants.”



As mentioned earlier, Jesse Jackson has been recently hospitalized. However, he has not been released yet, and the family members have yet to reveal more details about his condition.