Rev. Jesse Jackson reportedly hospitalized for PSP at 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized in Chicago with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, 84, is in a Chicago hospital as he deals with ongoing health issues caused by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). NBC Chicago reported this information, quoting someone close to the situation who confirmed that Jackson is being monitored by doctors.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Jackson founded, issued a statement about his condition.

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the group said. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson's disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed.”

Jackson, 84, has been admitted to the hospital and is under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition, which he has been… pic.twitter.com/NRz7dZXCEp — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 13, 2025

"The family appreciates all prayers at this time," the organization said in a news release.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s civil rights legacy and global impact

Jesse Jackson was also famous nationwide for collaborating with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement of the sixties. The assassination of King only brought his name to a higher level as he emerged as a voice that was on the frontline to advocate racial fairness, social justice, and economic uplift.

In Chicago, he formed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition that seeks to increase access to education, advance economic equality, and enhance political participation of the underrepresented communities. Jackson has also been involved in international discussions on human rights over the years, where he has championed peace and justice in various regions of the world.

Jackson went on to graduate from Chicago Theological Seminary and became an ordained minister. For several years, he related religious leadership to agitating for change in politics. He helped in advancing education and encouraged the black students to pursue college and become successful.

In recent years, Jackson continued to struggle with health problems, but was still working towards the essential social concerns, such as voting rights and criminal justice reform. In 2023, he retired as the head of Rainbow PUSH, finally ending an important era in the history of American civil rights.