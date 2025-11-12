“You’re a cretin”: Ruby Rose takes a shot at Sydney Sweeney post failure of Christy

Ruby Rose Criticizes Sydney Sweeney Following the Box Office Failure of Christy (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

Ruby Rose criticized Sydney Sweeney because the actress's biopic Christy, which tells the story of female boxer Christy Martin, did not do well in theaters. It made $1.3 million during its first weekend.

In a post shared on Threads, Rose expressed disappointment over how the project turned out, saying Sweeney “ruined” the film.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing,” Rose wrote. “I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

Rose further criticized Sweeney’s public relations approach and appeared to allude to her political stance.

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” she added.

Sydney Sweeney reflects on the impact and message of “Christy” after box office struggles

David Michôd directs the film "Christy," which stars Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, a pro boxer from the 1990s. Christy shattered boundaries in boxing while facing abuse from her husband and trainer, James V. Martin, played by Ben Foster. The movie tells the story of her journey to fame and the struggles she dealt with in her career and personal life.

Following the movie’s weak box office performance, Sweeney issued a statement addressing the outcome, emphasizing the film’s purpose beyond commercial success.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie,” she wrote on social media. “Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence.”

She continued:

“If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes, I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you.”

Sweeney dealt with public backlash that had nothing to do with the film. The criticism came from an American Eagle ad campaign that used the phrase "great genes," playing on the word "jeans." Some people viewed this as a reference to eugenics. Political leaders like President Trump and Vice President Vance noticed the campaign and called it the "hottest ad ever." In an interview with GQ, Sweeney said the whole situation felt "surreal."