Ruby Rose reveals Taylor Swift quietly donated to help fundraisers hit their goals amid backlash over her billionaire status

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Ruby Rose attends the 2019 Australians In Film Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Ruby Rose stepped into the online fray, backing Taylor Swift, as conversations about her wealth and philanthropy heated up. She responded to a viral claim that Taylor Swift shouldn't be so wealthy or that she isn't truly giving back, with sincere words that emphasized Swift's generosity and longtime commitment to helping others. It's an unusual glimpse into what Taylor Swift is like, surfacing as people continue talking on social media.

Ruby Rose reveals Taylor Swift quietly donates to GoFundMe campaigns, like scrolling social media

Recently, Ruby Rose gave a peek into the secret generosity of Taylor Swift, saying that the pop superstar would scroll GoFundMe campaigns with the same ease as she would 'likes' on social media, clicking the reach their 'donation button' as if liking a post. It was one of the fastest spreading comments, and it indicated that Taylor Swift had always been a behind-the-scenes patron of the needy.

She wrote:

"Lol. She used to scroll GoFundMe like social media. Clicking 'reach their donation' like the like button."

Reportedly, Taylor Swift has, over the years, anonymously donated to fundraisers that have provided aid in college tuition and rent, as well as medical bills, and Rose has revealed just how predictable and personal these acts of kindness have been.

Ruby Rose slams misleading 'Tradwife' claims, defending Taylor Swift against online political attacks

Ruby also did not censor when she responded to the social media outrage directed at Taylor Swift, labeling groups that, according to her, are disseminating politically charged propaganda affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump. She warned fans not to believe the so-called 'Tradwife' stories and talks about them as misleading, absurdly stupid, and not concentrating on problems that actually matter.

Highlighting the absurdity of the attacks, Ruby encouraged the people to focus their efforts on more constructive activities than contributing to unfounded scandals. Her comments resonated with those who support her because they believe that Swift is the victim of shallowness when her long-term activism and philanthropy are disregarded and dismissed in the noise of the internet. Ruby said:

"As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world’s social industries and life, the showgirl herself, I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group... Given her public position against Trump and his against her... if you're falling for the propaganda Tradwife, XYZ claims, you're most definitely walking into the biggest man-made rage-bait black hole. Stop it. It's not true, and it's incredibly stupid."

The open-minded defense created by Ruby goes viral on social media and reminds us that often people in the spotlight, such as Swift, are misrepresented and that the contribution that they have made to the world could be far more significant than the general public is aware of.

