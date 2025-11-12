"You ruined the film": Ruby Rose accuses Sydney Sweeney of tanking Christy at the Box Office

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in Christy 2025 (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

In a heated Threads post on November 10, 2025, Ruby Rose directly called out Sydney Sweeney over the biopic Christy. She said

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Rose wrote this as a rant that tied the movie's dismal box office to Sweeney's involvement. The post came days after Christy's theatrical debut, when early numbers showed it grossed just $1.3 million across more than 2,000 screens—a ranking among the worst wide-release openings in history. This outburst has fueled debates on casting choices for LGBTQ+ stories, especially since the real Christy Martin is openly lesbian.

She also said-

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life-changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time. For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’ none of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us.”

Sydney Sweeney responds to the backlash for “Christy”

Rose's post struck a nerve by questioning Sweeney's fit for the role. She wrote that losing parts is normal, but took issue with Sweeney's PR framing the flop as art "for the people," adding, "None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."

This alluded to past scrutiny of Sweeney, like her Republican voter registration in Florida before Donald Trump's 2024 re-election and backlash over a American Eagle jeans ad playing on "genes" and "jeans." Rose, an openly lesbian actor from Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, positioned herself as a voice for queer representation, implying that the shift from a gay-led creative team diluted the story's truth.

Sweeney stayed composed in her Instagram response the same day, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and writing,

“ i am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives. thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

The real Christy Martin backed Sweeney strongly. At TIFF in September, she said,

"Sydney Sweeney is doing such an awesome job because she got to be this totally different person that none of you expected. She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney—she was the tough, rugged Christy in this movie, and I think it’s awesome."

What is Sydney Sweeney’s Christy about?

Christy is a biographical sports drama that follows the rise of Christy Martin, the trailblazing female boxer who became the most successful in the 1990s. Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, the film stars Sweeney as Martin, with Ben Foster as her trainer and husband Jim Martin, alongside Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian and others.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025 before hitting theatres on November 7 via Black Bear Pictures. The plot traces Martin's journey from small-town West Virginia roots to boxing stardom, including her 1989 career start, 2009 world super welterweight title win and 2012 retirement.

It also delves into her personal struggles: realising her lesbian identity in grade school, facing family homophobia, and surviving a brutal 2010 attack by Jim, who was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years. Martin later married boxer Lisa Holewyne in 2017.

Christy is playing in theatres now. It's expected to hit digital platforms like Fandango at Home for rent or purchase soon, with streaming availability on services like Prime Video or Hulu likely in early 2026.