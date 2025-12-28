Evil Lives Here: Release date, where to watch, and more

Evil Lives Here on Investigation Discovery is all set to blow people's minds with some real-life, tragic stories. It features first-hand experiences of people who have suffered due to their loved ones. The first episode will release in January.

It narrates stories in such a way that it feels like the people are talking right through the screens. The upcoming season offers emotionally charged episodes that examine deceit, deception, and the horrifying revelation that evil may lurk in plain sight.

Evil Lives Here: When and where to watch

On Tuesday, January 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Investigation Discovery will show the upcoming season of Evil Lives Here. Evil Lives Here's 19th season maintains the show's distinctive emphasis on first-person accounts from people who lived with persons who were later found to be deadly and psychopathic. The new season emphasizes how warmth, attraction, and trustworthiness may gradually give way to brutality and treachery, frequently through tiny warning signs that intensify over time.

Evil Lives Here: All about the premiere episode and the following episodes

The first episode of Evil Lives Here's upcoming season is called "Fostering Evil." Evil Lives Here will have episodes every week. You can watch episodes of Evil Lives Here at the same time every Tuesday.

The first episode introduces viewers to Lisa and Kevin Knoefel, who are generally regarded as loving and compassionate foster parents who welcome underprivileged kids into their home, including 16-year-old Sabrina Zunich. A seemingly altruistic act takes a startling turn when a cunning scheme results in murder, revealing how deceit and ulterior motives can lead to catastrophe.

The next episode will be released on January 20, titled “I Am Not My Father”. It follows the story of Daniel Bible, who survived years of abuse after living with his father for eight years. Daniel subsequently faces the terrible reality that he never truly comprehended the scope of his father's illegal acts, despite having physically left that life behind.

The month will end with another shocking episode titled "He'll Kill Me Next," which premieres on January 27. It focuses on Domeneka's mounting anxiety after her lover Michael turns violent after their child is born, bringing the month to a close. Domeneka starts to think she might be his next victim as threats get more intense, showing how danger can increase behind closed doors.

The season is full of first-hand interviews, in every episode, to showcase the horrifying connection between real and reel.

The upcoming season of Evil Lives Here, one of ID's most captivating true-crime programs, is sure to be another memorable chapter, whether one wishes to watch it live or stream it later.

Stay tuned for further updates!